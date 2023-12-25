Christmas in Acapulco, between hotel closures, layoffs, lack of services and debris

#Christmas #Acapulco #hotel #closures #layoffs #lack #services #debris

Chilpancingo.- This Christmas season, few lodging places and restaurants in Acapulco remain operational after the passage of Hurricane “Otis”, and those that do do so at a minimum capacity. The hotel that offers the most is at 30%, while others continue removing debris, without the possibility of offering the service.

For example, this December only four hotels located on the beach strip have rooms available. The restaurants operate in an improvised manner, without roofs and with an offer well below their capacity.

Many businesses have not been able to recover and others will not do so in the short and medium term. The Elcano hotel, two months after the hurricane, announced its closure and laid off nearly 100 workers.

The Dreams hotel announced that it will open until 2026; the La Misión restaurant also announced its closure; The American University of Acapulco reported that it is suspending its service indefinitely. Closures and layoffs may take on a dizzying pace in the coming months, when the delivery of support ends.

The president of the Council of Industrial and Business Chambers of Guerrero (Concaningro), Julián Uriostegui Carbajal, released a not very encouraging forecast: If micro, small and medium-sized companies are not supported, about 35 thousand formal jobs and another 40 thousand could be lost. informal.

He explained that there are about 12 thousand micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the port that require some type of help to rebuild and reactivate.

Uriostegui Carbajal regretted that almost two months after “Otis”, he has not been able to access public or private credit to reactivate his businesses.

He indicated that before the hurricane, these companies offered about 85 thousand jobs and until now at least 5 thousand people have been unemployed.

He urged the federal government and the Association of Banks of Mexico to grant loans to face the crisis because business owners increasingly have less capacity to maintain their payrolls.

Businessman Guido Rentería Rojas explained that 80% of the damage caused by “Otis” was to the private initiative and the rest to the public.

Rentería Rojas considered it necessary to have public financing; that the federal government grants loans with minimum interest rates or lost funds so that the economic reconstruction of the port can be carried out.

“Many companies are stopped because they are not part of a corporation or because they did not pay insurance, they need to be activated. The industry does not want to be given a gift, but rather to be given facilities, but everything is related, it is a symbiosis: if they do not open, the people of Acapulco will not be able to work,” said the businessman.

The businessman recognized the support offered by the federal government, but warned that it is not enough.

“At the end of January, February is going to start to suffer because the money that the government is giving is going to run out. And what will happen if your job source is not open? The federal government must be clear that it is not supporting the fifis, that basically it is supporting the staff, it occurs to me that the government conditions the support. “Let him tell the businessmen that he is going to support them on the condition that he does not fire any workers, but if the hotels and restaurants are not repaired, how do you receive tourists, how do you provide employment,” he explained.

