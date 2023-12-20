Christmas in sight with highest corona wave ever – Wel.nl

#Christmas #sight #highest #corona #wave #Wel.nl

The Netherlands is experiencing the highest corona wave ever. At least, if you base it on the number of sewage virus particles. And there are not many other standards: the reproduction number is no longer calculated. But the sewage water contains more corona than ever since the start of the pandemic.

Epidemiologist Voss tells De Telegraaf that more attention should be paid to corona again. “Even when we have complaints, we fall into each other’s arms wherever we go. You see people coughing and sneezing freely and no one wears a face mask in busy places like the train or bus anymore. As far as I am concerned, the government should advise more emphatically that this is not wise.”

The epidemic is not really dangerous to public health. There are few people in hospitals. However, an increase is visible, because on December 5 there were still 633 people with Covid-19 in hospital, of which 33 were in ICU. People are still dying from corona.

The RIVM advises you to stay at home if you are sick. If contact with vulnerable people is necessary, it is advisable to wear a mouth-nose mask.

Voss recommends taking a corona self-test. “If it is positive and you just have complaints, then I would postpone the visit.” According to the RIVM, with corona you are contagious from 1 to 2 days before you develop complaints until 5 days after the complaints start.