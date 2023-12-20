Christmas in sight with highest corona wave ever – Wel.nl

#Christmas #sight #highest #corona #wave #Wel.nl

The Netherlands is experiencing the highest corona wave ever. At least, if you base it on the number of sewage virus particles. And there are not many other standards: the reproduction number is no longer calculated. But the sewage water contains more corona than ever since the start of the pandemic.

Epidemiologist Voss tells De Telegraaf that more attention should be paid to corona again. “Even when we have complaints, we fall into each other’s arms wherever we go. You see people coughing and sneezing freely and no one wears a face mask in busy places like the train or bus anymore. As far as I am concerned, the government should advise more emphatically that this is not wise.”

The epidemic is not really dangerous to public health. There are few people in hospitals. However, an increase is visible, because on December 5 there were still 633 people with Covid-19 in hospital, of which 33 were in ICU. People are still dying from corona.

The RIVM advises you to stay at home if you are sick. If contact with vulnerable people is necessary, it is advisable to wear a mouth-nose mask.

Voss recommends taking a corona self-test. “If it is positive and you just have complaints, then I would postpone the visit.” According to the RIVM, with corona you are contagious from 1 to 2 days before you develop complaints until 5 days after the complaints start.

Also Read:  Economic growth is expected to stand at 2.5% in 2023

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Posted on
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Posted on
READING – The library man to discover
READING – The library man to discover
Posted on
Latest political news, live | Sánchez celebrates that Feijóo “rectify” in his “effort to stand him down” | Spain
Latest political news, live | Sánchez celebrates that Feijóo “rectify” in his “effort to stand him down” | Spain
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News