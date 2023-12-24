Christmas package dumped on Marktplaats: from McDonald’s bag to karaoke set

#Christmas #package #dumped #Marktplaats #McDonalds #bag #karaoke #set

For example, employees of DPG Media – the company that publishes de Volkskrant, Trouw and AD, among others – received Sony noise-canceling headphones in addition to a refillable mug. Nothing wrong with that, you might think. Yet it was not to everyone’s liking, according to advertisements on Marktplaats.

For example, someone from Amsterdam – who offers the headphones for 55 euros – writes that he would rather use other headphones. That is also the reason why an employee from Utrecht is getting rid of the headphones for a good offer. A DPG employee from Nijmegen doesn’t need the headphones either, she gets rid of them for 60 euros. If the bid is higher, she is generous: “Everything above 60 euros goes to Serious Request from 3FM.”

Anyone who is a real fan of the golden M, but does not work at the fast food chain, can shake hands. McDonald’s employees received socks, a fleece blanket, speaker and a bag from the boss. But not everyone wants to walk the streets with such a backpack, as is evident from the more than a hundred advertisements on Vinted and Marktplaats.

“Who wouldn’t want him?”

“It was in my Christmas package this year,” writes someone from Amersfoort who sells all the items. “For the real McDonald’s fan,” someone from Terwolde recommends the bag. “Not for sale in stores, so really a collector’s item!” An employee from Franeker agrees: “Who wouldn’t want him?”

How much you have to pay to get such a bag varies considerably. For example, one person asks 27.50 for the bag, another asks 60 euros for it.

McDonald’s wasn’t the only company this year to give away products with their own logo on them. For example, we see on Marktplaats that Action employees received, among other things, an Action key ring (sold for 1 euro) and Action playing cards.

Blue Lego blocks

And where CoolBlue employees were able to build a van themselves last year, this year they can get started with a Lego version of a CoolBlue store. However, it will not be put together by all the employees, because the hardware stores are often for sale.

In Breda you can pick up the blue Christmas package for 30 euros, in Dongen someone is giving it away ‘for the collector’ for a tenner.

There were also employers across the country who wanted to give employees a, literally, warm Christmas. Many Christmas packages contained a heating pad from the Stoov brand, according to several advertisements on Marktplaats. “But we don’t do anything with it,” writes an anonymous seller from Breda. The pillow costs 75 euros.

They also want to get rid of it in Tilburg, Heeswijk-Dinther and Volendam: “I received it in my Christmas package yesterday, but I’m not going to use it.” In the latter place, the pillow is yours for 100 euros.

And that many different employers hope that their employees will go out at home this year Jingle Bell Rocking, is evident from the different types of karaoke sets that have been handed out. However, the employees themselves are not so confident about their high notes, because these Christmas packages are also widely offered.

“It was in my Christmas package… Unfortunately, it has no use at all,” writes someone from Veldhoven who today decided to sell his karaoke box for 15 euros.

Just like last year, the bicycle bag from the Norländer brand was also included in many Dutch Christmas packages. Many companies once again purchased their Christmas packages from companies that offer this bag in a non-personalized Christmas package. And this year too, not everyone was happy with that. For example, someone from Achterveld writes: “Received as a Christmas gift, but what should I do with it?” You can buy the bag by making an offer ‘according to value’.

This is also possible in Bergambacht, because the seller’s son ‘doesn’t get much use out of it’. Or in Apeldoorn, where the bag – with a new price of 45 euros – can also be picked up for ‘a nice offer’.

There are also employees who do not want to benefit from the boss’s gift. They give away their Christmas gift for free to someone ‘who could use a little extra these days’. For example, someone from Wageningen who offers a package including smoked sausage, cookies and pancake mix writes: “Free collection, for people who can use it.”

That is also the thought of someone from Bergen op Zoom. It gives away, among other things, a magazine, iced coffee, cheese and chocolates.

Christmas packages are also being given away at the Public Dalton School Overschie: all children will receive a package filled with goodies this year, as you can see in the video below.