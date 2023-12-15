CHRISTMAS PARTY – A boon for small and medium-sized businesses

Several stands stand at the entrepreneurs’ fair in the Antaninarenina garden

Sales and orders continue to flow from small and medium-sized businesses who do not hesitate to participate in exhibitions to show their products to customers.

Commercial events sprinkled with the festive atmosphere of Christmas. That’s it, the scene is set for the Christmas holidays and the streets are starting to get crowded. A certain excitement for families or individuals who will make their purchases of various products which traditionally accompany this celebration. A boon for small and medium-sized businesses who do not hesitate to present their items at fairs or the famous “Christmas Bazaar”. Not a week goes by without an exhibition or event revolving around entrepreneurs, small businesses and parties. Just by walking around the city center, various events get people talking. This is the case with the “Tsenaben’ny mpandraharaha” Entrepreneurs’ Fair which is currently being held in the Antaninarenina garden where several stands stand under the curious eye of passers-by, who sometimes do not hesitate to make the detour.

Around thirty stands were set up in total with various local products, a classic of exhibitions of this type except for one detail: it is the holiday season and customers are more inclined to spend on this occasion. They are also open to the idea of ​​buying and consuming Malagasy products, if we refer to the crowds considered during this event. “Personally, I had not planned a visit here, when I noticed that there was an exhibition sale, I started to wander the stands looking for products that could accompany the Christmas and end-of-year celebrations. year,” confides Aina in front of a stand selling rum and other local products.

Networking

There are hundreds of customers like this, and some entrepreneurs and sellers of similar products or locally made items see this as a boon. “Frankly, people don’t buy the first time, they make contact so they can then place orders. For us, participating in events like these allows us to have more visibility and outlets for our products. This can greatly help our small business and by extension its members to get through the Christmas holidays and generate additional income to make ends meet,” said Ms. Bodo, who runs a stand selling cosmetic products and essential oils.

The organizers of the exhibition-sale included this spirit of “networking” in the general process. According to Mirana Harison, manager at Madagascar Enterprises Development, the Entrepreneurs’ Fair is the ideal event to create this dynamic for small and medium-sized businesses. “In addition to ensuring that we support the productivity of Malagasy SMEs in promoting their products, we have set ourselves the main objective of acting so that participants in this event can find opportunities on the market, but also create their own network of entrepreneurs through networking,” she explained yesterday.

Itamara Randriamamonjy