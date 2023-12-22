Christmas season does not translate into house sales. The annual IMI payment is to blame

#Christmas #season #translate #house #sales #annual #IMI #payment #blame

A study by Imovendo reveals that 85% of respondents do not agree with the fact that they will have to pay the Municipal Property Tax for the entire year 2023, with more than half of respondents preferring to wait until January to buy a house.

Of these 85%, more than half assume that they prefer to wait until January to buy a house, with 65% considering that this time is not conducive to selling properties and 46.2% expect to receive fewer contacts at this time, if they had their house for sale.

Of these 85%, more than half assume that they prefer to wait until January to buy a house, with 65% considering that this time is not conducive to selling properties and 46.2% expect to receive fewer contacts at this time, if they had their house for sale.

On the other hand, 77.5% of respondents highlight that at this time of year the processes for buying and selling a house take longer. Although houses in Portugal, particularly in the city of Lisbon, are already more expensive than in other European locations, this is not reflected in the quality of housing.

As such, 90% of respondents indicate that Portuguese homes are cold, with 75% pointing to heating as the most relevant factor for living this season.

The size of the house is valued by 35% of respondents, the temperature of the house (42.5%) and the location of the house (22.5%), as the characteristic they consider most important when choosing where to spend Christmas.

This survey had the participation of 11 thousand people and was carried out between the 15th and 18th of December to understand the impact of the Christmas season on the real estate market.