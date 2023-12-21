CHRISTMAS SHOW – Ventriloquist Hery Artist delights children

Hery Artist and her puppet Doda will share the joy of Christmas with children on December 23 at Behoririka station

As the magic of Christmas approaches, Hery Ny Aina Onja Razafindraibe, better known as Hery Artist, is preparing to amaze children with an exceptional show of magic and ventriloquism. The event will take place on December 23 at It Station Behoririka. This event promises a memorable day for children, parents and young people.

Various activities, such as video games and other entertainment, will create a festive atmosphere for all participants. Parents will also have the opportunity to relax at the It Station Madagascar restaurant while waiting for their children to join Hery Artist to share a magical moment.

On the mission

“The ventriloquism show will be free for children. I am planning an interactive performance with my favorite puppet, Doda, giving children the opportunity to participate by asking questions specifically dedicated to this endearing character. For this show, the audience will be impressed by the performance, mixing laughter, instructive moments and entertainment. Of course, I will be delighted to share the joy of Christmas with you,” emphasizes Hery Artist.

Speaking of his magic acts, Hery Artist promises unique performances during this unexpected show. Ventriloquism, a unique discipline where the voice seems to come from an immobile external source, will be highlighted. Mind-blowing magic tricks involving balls, rings, ropes and many other surprises will captivate the audience.

Hery Artist, a self-taught magician, began his artistic journey by exploring the mysterious world of magic in 2019. Driven by the desire to stand out, he then turned to ventriloquism, an art still little-known in Madagascar. Distinguished among the pioneering artists of this art in the country, Hery Artist has made it his mission to introduce ventriloquism to younger generations. Despite the rare nature of ventriloquism, Hery Artist firmly believes in its artistic potential and aspires to make it shine across the country. “My goal is to raise awareness of ventriloquism through social networks, events, workshops, shows and interviews in our country,” he concludes.

Nicole Rafalimananjara