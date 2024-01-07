“Christmas surprise” causes tension in Ukraine

#Christmas #surprise #tension #Ukraine

When Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainians joined the armed forces en masse, a burst of patriotism that inspired the Western world and defied Moscow’s expectations.

Now, two years later, amid the horrors of trench warfare, recent battlefield progress and tens of thousands of soldiers killed or wounded, enthusiasm for enlistment is clearly waning.

The lack of recruits poses a serious threat to Ukraine’s military operations as Russia, which has more than three times the population, continues to send men, including convicts, to the battlefield, even as casualties continue to mount.

Kyiv proposed to solve the problem by lowering the age limit for new conscripts and tightening the measures for those who avoid mobilization. But officials fear a backlash and, instead of publicly defending such measures, are trying to shift the blame to the military, experts and MPs say.

Christmas surprise

On Christmas night, the Ukrainian government submitted a long-awaited mobilization bill to parliament, drawing the scorn of some opposition lawmakers.

Solomija Bobrovska, a member of the anti-corruption party “Holos” on December 27. told RFE/RL’s Ukraine Service that the timing was chosen so that “no one would notice” and derided the choice as a “Bolshevik” tactic. She also criticized elements of the bill.

The mobilization legislation was presented on behalf of Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, not President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is the commander-in-chief of the military. Some experts saw this as a sign that the president was worried that his high popularity ratings might suffer.

“The president did not act like a statesman who should come out publicly and take responsibility to explain why [įstatymas] is necessary,” lawyer and activist Hennadijs Druzenka told RFE/RL.

According to H. Druzenko, the government could have been tasked with presenting the draft law and publicly accepting the stormy reaction of the public, because trust in it is already low and is unlikely to fall further. According to the survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), only 26 percent of Ukrainians said they trust the government, compared to 52 percent in 2022 December.

Zelensky’s popularity soared immediately after the Russian invasion began, when he refused to flee Kyiv even as Russian special forces reached the outskirts of the capital. His authority was strengthened by Ukraine’s achievements in 2022. ousting Russian forces at the end, and this led to 84% Ukrainians to express confidence in him at the time, according to KIIS. But as the war dragged on, with no end in sight, that figure dropped to 62 percent.

While trust is still high, its steady decline could spell trouble for Zelenskiy if he seeks re-election. Presidential elections were due to take place in Ukraine this spring, but they will be postponed due to martial law imposed after the Russian invasion.

During December 19 at a press conference, a few days before the submission of the mobilization bill, V. Zelenskiy reported that the Ukrainian military leadership offered to call up up to 500,000 more soldiers, and added that he wanted to hear an explanation for the aforementioned proposal to carry out such a large-scale mobilization.

A few days later, Valery Zaluzhn, the chief of the general staff, told the media that more men were needed to release those who have been fighting for a long time, as well as to compensate for the expected losses in the coming years.

He said the General Staff had consulted the Ministry of Defense on the draft law, but the final version would depend on the government, as the military does not have legislative powers.

According to H. Druzenka’s predictions, the presidential administration and the army will try “like a hot potato” to throw responsibility for the bill on each other.

In an interview with RFE/RL, Iryna Friz, an MP from the opposition European Solidarity bloc, also suggested that Zelenskiy is trying to distance himself from the bill to protect his popularity ratings.

Oleksandr Korniyenka, first deputy speaker of parliament and former leader of the Servant of the People party, rejected the idea that Zelensky was trying to avoid responsibility, adding that the bill was a joint product with the military.

However, V. Zelenskis avoided taking responsibility for the legislation regulating mobilization, on December 26. stating, “it would be right” that the number of troops and other needs for next year be decided by the deputies and the army, and that they do so in open meetings. He said his office would “wait for the final text of the law.”

Mobilization measures

The draft law on mobilization calls for reducing the age limit for conscripts from 27 to 25 years, abolishing the category of “limited suitability”, abolishing the right to postponement of mobilization for the third group of disabled persons, legalizing digital notices of conscription and restricting the ability of those avoiding conscription to enter into transactions, such as buying or sell real estate. In addition, local authorities are given greater responsibility for mobilisation.

Local officials may be delaying the implementation process for fear of damaging their popularity, experts say. Meanwhile, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fyodorov hastened to say that the Diia government superapp, installed under his leadership and downloaded by millions of Ukrainians, will not be used to send summons notifications.

Opposition MPs have criticized various aspects of the bill, such as restrictions on financial transactions for draft evaders, and many MPs believe the final bill will look different.

The first reading is expected to take place by January 14. Some experts say that the draft law could be adopted as early as the end of the month.

Ukraine has banned most men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, but some continue to leave after paying border guards or other officials. Some avoid conscription with medical certificates that can be bought, while others simply ignore conscription notices.

Difficulties in recruiting Ukrainian men into the army have led police to arrest conscription evaders on the street, and scenes like this quickly spread on social media, sparking animosity towards the authorities.

While a third of Ukrainians said they were ready to take up arms to defend their country, according to a summer poll, Yevhen Holovacha, director of the Institute of Sociology at the Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, told RFE/RL that people may act differently when they actually receive a draft notice.

According to him, pessimistic sentiments among Ukrainians have intensified in recent months after the poor results of the summer counteroffensive. Officials and the media have created unrealistic public expectations for success on the battlefield, Mr. Holovacha said, adding that more would serve if the conscription process were fair and transparent. People want to know why they are being drafted, how long they will have to serve, how much they will earn, how much their families will receive and what will happen when they return, he said.

“People are haunted by uncertainty,” said Mr. Holovakha. “And all this stress, illness, both physical and psychological, is mostly due to the fact that they live in conditions of uncertainty.”

Dozens of soldiers’ wives and mothers have already taken to the streets a couple of times in rare wartime protests, demanding the demobilization of their loved ones and the conscription of new husbands. Under martial law imposed after the Russian invasion, public protests are prohibited.

V. Zelensky is trying to solve some of the issues of mobilization that are causing public concern. Some time ago, he fired the heads of regional military recruitment offices, suspected of corruption. He also said he wanted to get acquainted with the general staff’s demobilization plan.

Mr. Holovacha said that Mr. Zelensky is acting cautiously because he is in a “very difficult situation.”

Tension

Debates over the draft law and who bears responsibility for it could further exacerbate the strained relationship between V. Zelenskiy and Valery Zaluzhno.

In November, a military chief told The Economist that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had reached a stalemate, a bleak assessment that undermined the president’s administration’s more optimistic view of Ukraine’s progress and hampered efforts to secure US military aid.

V. Zelensky immediately rejected the idea that the war had reached a stalemate, and members of his administration warned the military not to make such comments publicly.

In December, Maryana Bezuhla, the deputy head of the parliamentary Defense Committee and a member of V. Zelensky’s party, publicly criticized V. Zaluzhna for allegedly not submitting the 2024 war plan and at the same time requires a larger scale mobilization. She threatened to fire him, which some interpreted as a message from the administration.

Oleksiy Haran, director of research at the Ilko Kucheriv Foundation for Democratic Initiatives, a Ukrainian think tank, told RFE/RL that firing Zaluzhno would backfire on the administration itself, as the army chief’s popularity rating is higher than the president’s.

J. Holovacha said that Ukrainians associate their nation’s victories in the war with V. Zaluzhno, so it would be difficult for V. Zelensky to convince the public that it is otherwise. According to O. Haran, the dismissal of V. Zaluzhno would be “primarily a failure of V. Zelensky”.