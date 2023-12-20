Christmas Weather Where will it be a white Christmas? (Weather Forecaster, Chief Weather Officer, December 20, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Christmas #Weather #white #Christmas #Weather #Forecaster #Chief #Weather #Officer #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Christmas Weather Where will it be a white Christmas?

On Christmas Eve, December 24th, it will snow in places on the Sea of ​​Japan side. Although many places on the Pacific coast, such as the Kanto region, will have sunny skies, there is a possibility that it will be a white Christmas in some areas, such as along the mountains of Shikoku.

Weather on the 24th and 25th

On the 24th, it will rain mainly during the day in Okinawa and Kyushu due to the influence of a low pressure system moving over the sea south of Japan. It seems like there are some places in Shikoku where the weather can get bad at night. Since the temperature is low at night, there is a possibility of snow mainly in the mountains. Additionally, as another low-pressure system moves through the Sea of ​​Japan, there will likely be areas of snow and rain on the Sea of ​​Japan side, including Hokuriku.

On the 25th, the low pressure system is expected to move away to the east, creating a winter-like pressure pattern with high west and low east. Areas facing the Sea of ​​Japan, such as Hokuriku, are likely to experience snow and rain, but areas facing the Pacific Ocean, such as Tokyo and Sendai, will experience widespread sunshine.

Temperature on 24th and 25th

Although it won’t be extremely cold on the 24th or 25th, the air is likely to be as cold as December.

The maximum temperature in Tokyo and Osaka is around 11℃, which is typical of this time of year. Temperatures from Hokuriku to the north will remain in the single digits during the day, and Sapporo will experience a midwinter day of below freezing on the 24th. Please take precautions against the cold before going out.

