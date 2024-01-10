Christophe Lecourtier takes part in a working meeting at the Chamber of Advisors

#Christophe #Lecourtier #takes #part #working #meeting #Chamber #Advisors
The meeting, which took place in a climate of constructive exchange, was a favorable opportunity to discuss the prospects for cooperation between the two nations for the year 2024, as announced by the French Embassy in Morocco on its official Facebook page.

This working meeting is of particular importance, being a concrete testimony to the continued commitment of the two countries to strengthen their diplomatic, economic and cultural ties. The presence of Ambassador Lecourtier clearly reflects the importance that France attaches to its ties with Morocco and its desire to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

It should be remembered that Christophe Lecourtier, former director general of Business France, was appointed Ambassador of France to Morocco in December 2022. Furthermore, last October, HM King Mohammed VI appointed the famous journalist, Samira Sitaïl, as as the new Ambassador of the Kingdom to the French Republic. This appointment came ten months after the departure of the former ambassador, Mohamed Benchaaboun, in January 2023.

Also Read:  How to receive MUX-8 CTV9 new channel multiplex terrestrial channel list

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tenants put under severe strain
Tenants put under severe strain
Posted on
Executive plans to create financing line for the distribution and commerce sector –
Executive plans to create financing line for the distribution and commerce sector –
Posted on
Niger court grants provisional freedom to deposed president’s son –
Niger court grants provisional freedom to deposed president’s son –
Posted on
Today’s stock markets, January 10th. Cautious markets. Bitcoin fever, SEC profile X hacked: ETF not yet approved
Today’s stock markets, January 10th. Cautious markets. Bitcoin fever, SEC profile X hacked: ETF not yet approved
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News