Christophe Lecourtier takes part in a working meeting at the Chamber of Advisors

The meeting, which took place in a climate of constructive exchange, was a favorable opportunity to discuss the prospects for cooperation between the two nations for the year 2024, as announced by the French Embassy in Morocco on its official Facebook page.

This working meeting is of particular importance, being a concrete testimony to the continued commitment of the two countries to strengthen their diplomatic, economic and cultural ties. The presence of Ambassador Lecourtier clearly reflects the importance that France attaches to its ties with Morocco and its desire to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

It should be remembered that Christophe Lecourtier, former director general of Business France, was appointed Ambassador of France to Morocco in December 2022. Furthermore, last October, HM King Mohammed VI appointed the famous journalist, Samira Sitaïl, as as the new Ambassador of the Kingdom to the French Republic. This appointment came ten months after the departure of the former ambassador, Mohamed Benchaaboun, in January 2023.