Christopher Nolan recommends this gem: “one of the best cinema experiences of all time”

Christopher Nolan has been one of the most beloved directors around for decades. He almost only makes gems, but he also enjoys a good film. Now he has another ‘to watch’ tip for us.

Nolan became world famous in 2000 when he Memento released. This film, which ‘only’ had a budget of 9 million dollars, was excellently received. Since then, the filmmaker has managed to score many times with various blockbusters.

Just think, for example Inception, Interstellar in The Dark Knighttrilogy, to name just a few. Last summer he had another hit with Oppenheimerwhich seems to be a big contender for the Oscars (an article about this appeared earlier today).

In short, Nolan doesn’t like to sit still and work on one project after another. Whenever he has some free time, he also watches films himself. Like millions of movie buffs, he too can enjoy a Quentin Tarantino blockbuster, although he has a rather notable favorite.

The Hateful Eight

Most Tarantino fans would probably say that Pulp Fiction of Reservoir Dogs his best work is, or perhaps more recent films like Inglourious Basterds of Django Unchained. For Nolan it is The Hateful Eight.

This 2015 western is set in the wintery landscape of Wyoming, where eight unidentified travelers find themselves trapped in a stagecoach mountain pass, sheltering from the blizzard. However, this all turns out very differently than expected.

Nolan said the following about the film: “This really is ‘a hell of a movie’! I’m a big fan of the 70mm format and it was incredible to experience this in the cinema. Watching this film feels like you are watching a heightened level of formalism“.

“You can see that nothing has been left to chance. A lot of attention has been put into it, especially where the camera is located every time. The music is fantastic too. Tarantino has woven the history of cinema into his film“.

The blockbuster scores a very decent 7.8 on IMDb, while it has to make do with a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. Interested in The Hateful Eight? This can be seen on Pathé Thuis.