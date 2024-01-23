Chronicle Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas (0-1): goal, video, summary and best plays of the friendly match | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

#Chronicle #Inter #Miami #Dallas #goal #video #summary #plays #friendly #match #FOOTBALLINTERNATIONAL

Inter Miami continues without winning in its preseason and this Monday it lost in its visit to FC Dallas (1-0), in a friendly match in which Leo Messi and Luis Suárez played together, and at the beginning, for around an hour, without manage to score.

There are already two preparation games for the team led by Gerardo Martino in which they have not yet managed to score a goal. This defeat in Dallas is now added to El Salvador’s 0-0 draw.

The effectiveness of the Colombian nationalized American, Jesús Ferreira, who scored the decisive goal in the first minutes, was decisive. Before the break he had to be substituted due to injury.

The next stop for Inter Miami after a few days of training in Florida will be Saudi Arabia to face Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, before heading to Hong Kong and Japan.

Jesús Ferreira took very little time to show what is expected of him and the first ball he touched put him into the goal. It was two and a half minutes in when the locals recovered a ball in the center of the field and built at full speed. With a last pass from Paul Arriola, he enabled the scorer inside the area, who crossed it and opened the scoring.

It took Inter Miami a while to wake up but they did. At 7 minutes, Messi played mischief and attempted an Olympic goal to which the Dutchman Maarten Vincent Paes reacted just in time to take it under the sticks.

Shortly after, the minutes arrived in which Miami’s logic and talent were reflected on the grass. The Argentine Tomás Avilés recovered a ball three quarters of the field, found Busquets, who first put it to Messi to face the goalkeeper. He threw it to the goalkeeper’s left, but Paes guessed it.

The visitor’s dominance never materialized in the form of a goal, inviting Dallas to also want to step into the rival area. The match opened up a lot, with dangerous actions on both sides of the field.

In the 29th minute, Callender excelled against a high shot from outside the area by Spaniard Asier Illarramendi, sending it to a corner and preventing the local team from increasing.

Just before the break came the worst news for Nico Estévez’s team, with Ferreira’s injury, who was unable to continue. While waiting for a medical report, his gestures indicated that it was something muscular.

The tie was about to reach two by halftime. A millimeter-perfect ball served by Messi found his friend Luis Suárez to finish it off on the edge of the small area. Although the Uruguayan sent it astray, it was clear that the connection between the two remains intact.

Estévez completely changed the team with six substitutions at half-time, and a certain disorder was generated after returning from the locker room. Not even a minute had passed when Inter Miami managed to create an action on the right lane, Yedlin threw the center without much precision but the ball sailed in front of the goal and ended up in the boots of Suárez, who now without an angle, He tried his luck without consequences in the light.

Messi also looked for it from outside the area, receiving a good response from goalkeeper Maurer, who had just entered the field of play. Inter Miami dominated the ball but did not score, while Dallas created some problems with high pressure that they did not always manage to get clear.

It was not the day for either the Argentine or the Uruguayan, and after two games, neither Messi nor Suárez were able to inaugurate their duo with goals. Both were substituted in the 64th minute, leaving their place for the Argentine Nico Stefanelli and the Ecuadorian Leo Campana.

With the game turning into a roadrunner, a play by Logan Farrington on the left led to a shot by Alejandro Urzua that Callender cleared and, after the rebound, Pedrinho struck again, clearly finding himself in the hands of Krystov, although this violation was not sanctioned. by the referee.

With an infinite dance of changes and both teams apparently accepting the result, interest focused more on the withdrawal of Leo Messi and Luis Suárez from the field of play.

Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas: minute by minute

Inter Miami began its preseason tour this Friday at the Cuscatlán Stadium, facing the El Salvador team under the technical direction of Gerardo Martino. Players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba participated in the first half of the game, being replaced later to prepare for the intense schedule of matches that Las Garzas will face.

The Florida team now faces a new challenge. In their second preseason match, those from Miami will face FC Dallas. Tata, as in the goalless draw against the Salvadoran representative, plans to use its stars from the start, with a view to the upcoming official matches.

For its part, FC Dallas will face significant challenges in its preseason duels and for the next MLS campaign. Although they have the presence of their outstanding player Jesús Ferreira, they will suffer the absence of their figure Alan Velasco until May due to a ligament injury. Thus, the squad under the direction of Nico Estévez will have to face this duel with Inter with that key loss.

The expectation in Texas for this commitment is immense. Many fans are buying tickets, particularly excited to see Lionel Messi, marking this as his second appearance in the region in six months. The upcoming friendly match will be held at the famous Cotton Bowl Stadium, which has a capacity for 92,100 spectators.

What time does Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas?

The confrontation between Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas is scheduled for this Monday, January 22 as part of a friendly prior to the start of official matches in the MLS. The match will begin at 6:00 in the afternoon, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru time. However, it is important to note that the schedule varies in different countries. For example, in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, the match will start two hours later, at 8:00 pm. In Mexico, the match will start at 5:00 pm.

Where to watch Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas?

If you want not to miss any minute of the match between Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas, you can enjoy the broadcast through the MLSES.com signal and Apple TV. Likewise, we recommend not searching for it on Fútbol Libre TV, a pirate signal. Remember that in Depor you can follow the most complete minute by minute of all with goals, yellow and red cards, statistics and other incidents.

Where do they play Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas?

The match between Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas, as part of the preseason of both squads, will take place at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, located in Texas, United States. With a capacity for 92,100 spectators.

