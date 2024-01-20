Chronology of an Ambulance Hitting a Hole in the Road Until the Dead Body Momentarily Lived Again

#Chronology #Ambulance #Hitting #Hole #Road #Dead #Body #Momentarily #Lived

–

An unusual phenomenon occurred in a village in the Haryana region, India. An 80 year old grandfather who had been declared dead suddenly came back to life after the ambulance taking him home suddenly hit a pothole.

According to NDTV and India.com, the ‘miracle’ grandfather was named Darshan Singh Brar who had suffered from heart disease for years. Darshan was on a ventilator for four days before he died.

Grandfather in India is alive again after an ambulance crashed into a pothole. Photo: Doc. NDTV.

Balwan Singh, Darshan Singh’s grandson, explained clearly the chronology of this rare event. He confirmed that his grandfather’s life returned shortly after the ambulance hit a pothole.

Chronology

Balwan said that shortly after receiving information that Darshan had died, the family immediately gathered at his grandfather’s residence. They had also prepared dishes for guests and wood and other necessities for cremation.

“My brother in Patiala told us about our grandfather’s death, and he took him to Nising (approximately 100 km away) in an ambulance for his last rites,” said Darshan’s grandson Balwan Singh, quoted on Saturday (20/1) .

“We have informed our relatives and other local residents who knew him. And they have gathered to mourn his passing. Tents have been erected and food has also been prepared for the mourners. We have also got wood for his cremation,” he added.

When traveling, the route the ambulance takes is not good, it even tends to have potholes. When the vehicle crossed a crevasse, causing a shock, something surprising happened: Darshan’s fingers suddenly moved. Not only that, his heart also started beating again.

The family who accompanied Darshan in the ambulance immediately asked the driver to change direction and go to the nearest hospital. This request, without bargaining, was immediately granted by the driver. They finally headed to Rawal hospital which is located in Karnal or not far from Darshan’s residence.

When he arrived there, the team of doctors immediately checked Darshan’s condition. Sure enough, the grandfather was confirmed to be still alive and in critical condition.

“Everyone who gathered to mourn his death congratulated us. It is God’s grace that he is now breathing and we hope he can become a better human being,” said his grandson.

Doctor Netrapal from Rawal hospital confirmed the news about Darshan being alive. He confirmed that when the patient arrived and received an examination, he still had a pulse.

“When he was brought to us, he was breathing and had blood pressure and pulse. We don’t know what happened at the other hospital, whether it was a technical error or something else,” Netrapal said.

