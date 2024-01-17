Chu Lilun lost the presidential election: He endured humiliation and fought hard until the end of his term | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#Chu #Lilun #lost #presidential #election #endured #humiliation #fought #hard #term #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/17 14:56 (updated at 1/17 20:14)

After the Kuomintang lost the presidential election, party chairman Zhu Lilun (right) emphasized at the Kuomintang Central Committee meeting on the afternoon of the 17th that he would shoulder all responsibilities and continue to endure the humiliation and fight firmly until the end of his term.Photo by Central News Agency reporter Zhang Haoan on January 17, 113

(Central News Agency reporter Liu Guanting, Taipei, 17th) After the Kuomintang lost the presidential election, party chairman Zhu Lilun said today that he could have left without any attachment, but he heard a louder voice asking him to stay firmly. He stressed that he would shoulder all responsibilities, endure humiliation and bear the burden, and fight steadfastly until the end of his term.

The Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Qingde won the 2024 presidential election. The Kuomintang will continue to be in opposition. There are some voices within the Kuomintang calling for Zhu Lilun to step down. The Deep Blue Group and the Blue Sky Action Alliance also protested outside the Kuomintang Central Party Headquarters today, loudly calling for Zhu Lilun Knowing where to go and what to do, he immediately resigned from the position of party chairman.

Zhu Lilun said at the regular meeting of the Central Committee of the Kuomintang in the afternoon that reform has seen the light of day and unity has been condensed. He called on everyone not to disband the group and lose ambition. The revolution has not yet succeeded, and comrades still need to work hard.

Zhu Lilun said that this period of serving as party chairman was the most difficult and arduous task for him in his more than 20 years in politics. There was absolutely no glamor, no popularity, and every day was loss, debt, commitment, and sacrifice. He could just leave without any attachment, but he heard a louder voice, asking him to stay firmly and carry it on, and not just leave without any regrets.

Zhu Lilun pointed out that during this period, he worked hard with like-minded partners to win back the local elections. This election regained the largest party in Congress, but unfortunately, the presidential election was unable to achieve the task. We must reflect deeply and never evade responsibility, nor target any individual, nor avoid anyone.

Zhu Lilun said that there will be major challenges for the new Congress starting from February 1, and we must go all out. He also knows that we must take a serious approach to the liquidation and counterattack of the Democratic Progressive Party after the election, and it is very important that for the rare The KMT’s won unity cannot afford another confrontation.

Zhu Lilun emphasized that the Kuomintang must continue to reform, the pace of rejuvenation cannot stop, and it must go faster. He will accept all suggestions and criticisms, shoulder all responsibilities on his shoulders, and will continue to bear the burden of humiliation, reform and cultivate more talents. He will Fight firmly until the end of your term.

Zhu Lilun said that starting from the 19th, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi and KMT legislators will go to various counties and cities to hold gratitude tea parties to listen to grassroots opinions as an important basis for review, introspection, and reform; in the face of the challenges of the new Congress, he and the KMT will divide regardless of division. Venezuela’s Han Kuo-yu and the Kuomintang legislators have maintained close contact. The first talk meeting of elected legislators will be held on the 22nd. Everyone must work together to build consensus, unite and face challenges in the future. (Editors: Huang Guolun, Su Zhizong) 1130117

Central News Agency “First-hand News” app

The text, pictures and videos on this website may not be reproduced, publicly broadcast or publicly transmitted and used without authorization.