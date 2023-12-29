Chung Hanlin: Former “Hong Kong independence” youth seeks asylum in the UK – BBC News Chinese

#Chung #Hanlin #Hong #Kong #independence #youth #seeks #asylum #BBC #News #Chinese

Zhong Hanlin founded the “Student Dynamic Source” organization when he was 15 years old

Former Hong Kong “Student Movement” convener and pro-independence activist Chung Han-lam arrived in the UK on Wednesday (December 27) to seek asylum.

Chung Hanlin told the BBC that he had been under constant surveillance in Hong Kong and the police had put him under “huge pressure”.

He also claimed that police forced him to become a paid informant, providing information about other activists.

22-year-old Zhong Hanlin was sentenced to prison for “secession” and “money laundering” in 2021 and was released on June 5 this year. Since he was under 21 years old when he was sentenced, his sentence was more than three months, and he was under 25 years old before his release, he was subject to a statutory one-year supervision order after his release.

But Zhong Hanlin said that since his release six months ago, he has faced greater fear than in prison, and it is like being in “a larger and more dangerous prison.”

Chung Han-lin was approved by the Hong Kong Correctional Services Department to travel to Japan from December 20 to 25. He said that while in Japan, he decided to seek asylum in the UK. He “cryed” at the thought of not being able to return to Hong Kong.

Chung is one of several pro-democracy protesters who have fled Hong Kong in recent years.

Earlier this month, another former student movement leader in Hong Kong, Chow Ting, also announced that he would continue to study in Canada, give up his bail conditions, and never return to Hong Kong. In an interview with the BBC, she said that the Chinese government’s strict censorship had damaged her mental health.

Zhou Ting was under investigation for “colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security” under the National Security Law, during which he was allowed to study in Canada.

Beijing imposed a strict national security law after months of massive demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2019.

Since Beijing implemented the National Security Law in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong authorities have used the law to prosecute and arrest a large number of dissidents. This also includes Next Media founder Jimmy Lai, who is being tried in court on multiple charges of endangering national security, including “colluding with foreign forces.”

At the same time, 47 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were charged with “conspiracy to subvert state power” for participating in the 2020 Legislative Council primaries. Closing arguments were completed in the case earlier this month. According to reports, the judge adjourned the case for a ruling and predicted that the ruling would take 2 to 3 months.

Young man Zhong Hanlin, the former convener of the Student Movement: The price of bravery is too high, and it is unrealistic to talk about Hong Kong independence

“How could I say no?”

Zhong Hanlin participated in social movements when he was in junior high school and advocated radical means of protest. He was the founder of the small independent student organization “Student Momentum”. The organization has been disbanded after the implementation of the National Security Law.

Zhong Hanlin pleaded guilty to two counts of “money laundering” and “secession” under the National Security Law in 2021 and was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison. Before being charged with two crimes, according to media reports, he and other activists tried to seek asylum at the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong in October 2020, but were arrested near the consulate. The court later denied him bail.

In 2020, Zhong Hanlin was also convicted of illegal assembly and insulting the national flag and was imprisoned for 4 months.

Zhong Hanlin alleged that after his release on June 5, state security police met with him every two to four weeks and asked for details of his activities, including information about any meetings and contacts he had with anyone.

“They told me they would meet with me regularly for the next year,” he said. “How could I refuse? There was no way I could refuse anything they asked for.”

Chung Hanlin said that the police also asked him to report the whereabouts and activities of other pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. “Although I insist on providing only insignificant information, I cannot accept that I tell the police about people I know.”

image copyrightGetty Images

Image caption,

Zhong Hanlin said that the police would use intimidation tactics to force him to reveal more information.

“After making this decision, there is no turning back.”

He said that when police were not satisfied with his answers, they used intimidation tactics to coerce him into revealing more information.

“They told me … they needed me to prove that I was trustworthy and had nothing to hide. That put a huge amount of pressure on me. There was no way I could tell those people that they had been targeted.”

He said a confidentiality statement he signed before his release restricted him from disclosing his interactions with state security police to any third party, including lawyers.

Zhong Hanlin said that after two months of routine meetings, the police began to pay him, ranging from HK$500 to HK$3,000.

He said he felt he had “no choice” because not accepting payment would arouse the other party’s suspicion that he was “uncooperative,” but taking the money made him feel guilty. “Even if the information I provided could not lead to real consequences, I still It feels like this,” he said.

Zhong Hanlin said he felt he had no control over his life, adding that police had all his personal information, including bank details, student ID and a copy of his school timetable on file.

He said that in the past six months, it was difficult for him to relax in Hong Kong. Even something as simple as taking a walk had become stressful for him – because he felt that he had to constantly think about how to explain his whereabouts to the police, and Worry about getting arrested.

As the constant stress overwhelmed his physical and mental health, he began planning a move abroad. The Hong Kong Correctional Services Department approved Chung Hanlin to travel to Japan starting from December 20, on the condition that he returns on December 25.

“When I was[日本]I cried as the hotel planned its next move. I had thought about the reality that I would have to leave Hong Kong one day, but I never thought about leaving so soon,” he said.

“But after making this decision, there is no turning back. At least not in the near future.”

Now in the UK, looking forward to the future, Chung Hanlin hopes to resume his studies in the UK, adjust his emotional and physical health, and after settling in, “I hope to do something for Hong Kong again.”