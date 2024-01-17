Church of George Becali, near completion

#Church #George #Becali #completion

George Becali’s last building since 2020 is due to be completed early this year. The church is located in the Pipera-Voluntari Zone and even these days work is being done on the last details, as the EVZ paparazzi caught.

The church that George Becali is building is almost complete. We learned the details exclusively. EVZ paparazzi captured the moment when the last golden spire is being worked on. As you can see from the pictures, the works started on the last hundred meters, something that pleases the landowner.

Practically, the businessman’s wife also participated in this foundation. Although he had such a project in mind as early as 2008, it is only now that the landowner’s dream is being completed. At that time, Becali said that if Steaua beat Galatasaray then he would make a place of worship.

Finally, the landowner received all the necessary authorizations and started construction in 2020. The place of worship is made in the style of Russian churches. Behind the place there will be a hotel where the priests who come to serve in the capital at the request of Becali will be accommodated.

Becali personally took care of the project

Moreover, he personally took care of the project. The way the altar is built, also how the icons are placed and everything that means church arrangement. George Becali took care of all these things.

Not even the cathedral bells escaped the selection, the businessman also chose them. Because he wanted a unique cathedral in Europe, the interior is painted with gold leaf. Another 13 bells will be brought to the Church and they will be able to perform different religious songs. They will be computer controlled.

Although he was made a handsome offer to sell that land, Becali refused. And the investment in this church amounted somewhere to 10 million euros. The church will be about 40 meters high, including the cross on the roof. The place of worship also has a basement.

It is estimated that in the spring of this year, the church will be completed. It remains to be seen which priests George Becali will bring to the consecration of the place of worship. And also if it will be finished by Easter.

What Dumitru Dragomir said

“I saw him go around the church he is building. Workers appeared again on the church. It means he’s getting on with it. You should know from me that his daughter also works at a high level. The church is completely monolithic, not a single brick has been laid. It is all concrete. Made for 3,000 years, not 300 years. With gold leaf, stained glass… It will be the most beautiful church built in the last hundred years. From all over the Balkans.

That church (no mayor Florentin Pandele) in Voluntari was also a hit. But not from his money. I don’t think anyone in the world has built as many churches with his own money as Gigi Becali. It’s a world record. Sure. There is no one.

It costs about 20 million, including land. 20 million for Gigi Becali is like 100 million for me and 500 million for you. Almost impossible. You can’t even reach this thing. Because the land he owns is 1,000 euros per meter. And he has about 3,000 meters. It’s not the land that costs a lot, but the construction,” said Dumitru Dragomir, according to Fanatik.