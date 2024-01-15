Chwedoruk: The government effectively controls state institutions

#Chwedoruk #government #effectively #controls #state #institutions

Interview at noon on RMF FM and Radio RMF24

1 hour 22 minutes ago

Everything we observe is temporary. In a situation of legal stalemate, political power will ultimately decide – this is how the heated events of recent weeks in Poland were commented by political scientist, prof. Rafał Chwedoruk, who was a guest of Rozmowa na noon on RMF FM and Radio RMF24.

Prof. Rafał Chwedoruk /Jakub Rutka /RMF FM

Your browser does not support the HTML5 standard for audio

Chwedoruk: The government effectively controls state institutions

The dramatic events and arrest of PiS politicians on the premises of the Presidential Palace were a signal that the new Council of Ministers effectively controls state institutions – said Tomasz Terlikowski’s guest.

As he noted, apart from delaying the actions of the new government, “Andrzej Duda’s opposition as president and one of the right-wing politicians will be symbolic.”

Article being updated.

Also Read:  OPEC+ is no longer the force it used to be

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Investigator local police area, Functional police training, Region Mitt, PO Up
Investigator local police area, Functional police training, Region Mitt, PO Up
Posted on
Olcay Gulsen is happier than during her relationship with Ruud de Wild | Backbiting
Olcay Gulsen is happier than during her relationship with Ruud de Wild | Backbiting
Posted on
Stroke of luck for Carlos Sainz and Loeb’s mistake
Stroke of luck for Carlos Sainz and Loeb’s mistake
Posted on
A divine miracle is at hand…the heavenly herb that astonished everyone! Use it this way for three days and say goodbye to belly fat and stubborn belly fat…an essential ingredient for every home!
A divine miracle is at hand…the heavenly herb that astonished everyone! Use it this way for three days and say goodbye to belly fat and stubborn belly fat…an essential ingredient for every home!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News