Chwedoruk: The government effectively controls state institutions

Interview at noon on RMF FM and Radio RMF24

1 hour 22 minutes ago

Everything we observe is temporary. In a situation of legal stalemate, political power will ultimately decide – this is how the heated events of recent weeks in Poland were commented by political scientist, prof. Rafał Chwedoruk, who was a guest of Rozmowa na noon on RMF FM and Radio RMF24.

Prof. Rafał Chwedoruk /Jakub Rutka /RMF FM

The dramatic events and arrest of PiS politicians on the premises of the Presidential Palace were a signal that the new Council of Ministers effectively controls state institutions – said Tomasz Terlikowski’s guest.

As he noted, apart from delaying the actions of the new government, “Andrzej Duda’s opposition as president and one of the right-wing politicians will be symbolic.”

Article being updated.