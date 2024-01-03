Cinderella didn’t become a princess in her debut – the 16-year-old darts prodigy misses out on a big lead in the final

#Cinderella #didnt #princess #debut #16yearold #darts #prodigy #misses #big #lead #final

The main favorite of the tournament, the 28-year-old Humphries, who became the world leader on Tuesday, defeated Scott Williams 6-0 in the semi-finals, who had previously dealt with Michael van Gerwen himself, and also started the final very convincingly, easily winning the first set. Littler, who left 2018 champion Rob Cross 6-2 in the semifinals, recovered to go from 1-2 to 4-2 and was just one shot away from a seemingly safe 5-2.

It was at this point that Humphreys’ experience and composure came to the fore, as he was able to completely break the game and win five sets in a row, thus earning half a million pounds in prize money in addition to the championship title. He has already confirmed his status with four victories in the last five televised PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) tournaments.

However, there is no doubt that Littler will have every opportunity to win many championships during his career, after all, he has been training since he was still in diapers!

He has already surpassed Kirk Shepherd, who reached the World Cup final in 2008 at the age of 21 years and 88 days, and lacked the nerve to beat van Gerwen’s record of winning at the age of 24. Time will tell if he will be able to surpass this achievement.

Littler, at least, has won the media attention and the hearts of the spectators – his semi-final match was a Sky broadcast darts tournament audience record with 2.32 million, beating the 2015 final, when the giant, two-time world champion Garry Anderson and the best dart thrower of all time , 16-time champion Phil Taylor was watched by 1.65 million viewers.

There is no doubt that this final far surpassed Littler’s semi-final results.