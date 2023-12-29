Ciolacu about the sacked secretary of state: I gave up my revolutionary certificate, leave me the hell alone, what do they want from me?

#Ciolacu #sacked #secretary #state #gave #revolutionary #certificate #leave #hell

Date of update: 28/12/2023 23:03 Date of publication: 28/12/2023 23:01

The prime minister says he has given up his revolutionary record, as well as his privileges. Photo: Inquam Photos / George Călin

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Thursday evening, on Romania TV, that former Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă requested an audit at the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries and that following this audit, the removal of Secretary of State Mihai Dodu was requested. Ciolacu says that the decision has nothing to do with his record as a revolutionary, he is renouncing this status.

“I was voted in the Parliament to be the Prime Minister of Romania. When I arrived on my first day of work in the Victoria Palace, I read in the press that the gentleman from the General Secretariat for Revolutionaries made the decision that my file is not… I understand. I say, Romania is finally working, look, we live in a democratic country. I didn’t know the man, I don’t know him now either. I wasn’t interested, I didn’t call him, I didn’t ask him. He asked to come to me in the audience, I don’t remember having spoken to his lordship”, said Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday, on Romania TV, when asked why he dismissed Mihai Dodu.

The prime minister says that he has many stories to tell his grandchildren about how he fought during the 1989 Revolution, that he renounced his revolutionary record, but also his privileges.

“I talked to my lawyer, I gave up any kind of judgement. My colleagues from Buzău know what I did, I have something to tell my grandchildren. I didn’t get any allowance. It was a hectare of land that was later taken by another revolutionary colleague of mine. The title came to me from the Prefecture, I never asked for anything, salary, pensions, I pay taxes”, said Ciolacu.

“I have nothing to do with the certificates. I was a participant in the Revolution in 1989 with other colleagues of mine, we were all young people of 20 years old, we still talk now, for years we met on December 21 for a glass of wine to talk about those days. I’m not ashamed of this, but to end up blackmailing me not to be changed? I have no job, I have a recommendation from the Control Body, I no longer have to do with the certificate, I gave up, I went to the notary, I stopped the processes, leave me the hell alone, what do they want from me? I have never seen my file in my life! They are statements given by me at the age of 21, I have never seen the file! Ah, that we want to climb? I’m used to it!”, said the prime minister

Ciolacu explained that the former prime minister, Nicolae Ciucă, requested a control at the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries when he was still in office, but the control ended after the government’s rotation.

“The former prime minister, Nicolae Ciucă, requested a control at the Secretariat for Revolutionaries, and the head of the control body recommended the change of the secretary of state. (…) I no longer have anything to do with the certificate, I gave it up”, mentioned Ciolacu.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu dismissed Mihai Iulian Dodu from the position of State Secretary of the State Secretariat for recognizing the merits of fighters against the communist regime established in Romania in the period 1945-1989, the one who initiated the rejection of the Prime Minister’s request to be declared a fighter with decisive role in the Revolution of December 1989. The function will be taken over by Sever-Romulus Stana.

