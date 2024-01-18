Ciolacu announces the first measures for transporters and farmers: the RCA price will be a sustainable one, including for small transporters – VIDEO

#Ciolacu #announces #measures #transporters #farmers #RCA #price #sustainable #including #small #transporters #VIDEO

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday that the Government will adopt a first package of measures agreed with farmers and transporters. “It is clear that the protests were justified, and the decisions we are adopting confirm that most of their demands are absolutely legitimate,” the prime minister said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

Marcel CiolacuFoto: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Support of 100 euros per hectare to growers in the vegetable sector

According to him, several projects are aimed at farmers.

“We are giving direct support of 100 euros per hectare to growers in the vegetable sector to compensate for losses suffered due to the war in Ukraine, for crops established in the fall of 2022. The compensation per agricultural enterprise cannot exceed 280,000 euros.

We estimate over 162 thousand beneficiaries and a budgetary effort of almost 250 million euros, an amount already budgeted. Our farmers fully deserve this compensation! In addition, I also thought it common sense to ask for the equivalence of driving licenses in categories B and B1 to drive tractors, so we will legislate it today.

At the same time, we also solve the problem of agricultural machinery, extending the exceptions from registration and periodic technical inspection to the category of slow vehicles.

Also, RAR will be able to perform the ITP on agricultural or forestry vehicles with mobile laboratories right at the premises of the farms. It is reasonable not to ask the farmer to take his equipment from the field or forest and go to RAR, but to do the exact opposite.”, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

The postponement of loan installments for farmers affected by the drought is still awaiting approval from the BNR

The Prime Minister said that on the agenda is the temporary postponement of the loan installments of agricultural producers affected by the drought from 2023.

“I fully support the measure and I know that sustained work is being done, both with the National Bank and with the entire banking system and the Competition Council, to find the most suitable technical formulas. I am convinced that we will quickly complete this aid scheme for the affected farmers”, said Ciolacu.

Government sources told HotNews.ro on Thursday that they are also expecting an opinion from the BNR, a recommendation made even in the opinion given by the Competition Council.

Measures for carriers

On Thursday, the government will adopt several ordinances and decisions also in the field of transport, agreed with the representatives of the carriers.

“Thus, we change the way control is carried out by weighing at border crossing points and establish limits, according to European legislation, regarding the tolerances for exceeding the weight of trucks. What tolerances are allowed in Europe will be accepted here too!

We also clarify important elements agreed with carriers regarding the periodic technical inspection of slow vehicles and the professional attestation of specialized road transport personnel. We correlate the provisions on the conclusion and execution of the transport contract for national transports with international norms.

Specifically, we repeal the compensation limit in the case of the national contract following the model of an internationally recognized convention, CMR. And the compensation limit will be established by the will of the parties expressed in the transport contract.

Today we also come with clearer provisions that regulate the examination of people who intend to obtain the initial attestation for drivers transporting people or transporting goods.

And, as new normative acts will be ready, from the set agreed together with farmers and transporters, I have no qualms about having a government meeting at the weekend or at the beginning of next week,” said Ciolacu.

RCA truck prices will drop

The Prime Minister also stated that the ASF has already publicly announced that together with the carriers, they have found the way to a decent level of RCA for freight transport.

“It will be a sustainable price, including for small carriers with 2-3 trucks that do not have the possibilities of companies with large fleets. In addition, it is allowed to pay the RCA in installments and the possibility of suspending the policy while the truck is parked for a certain period for various reasons”, the prime minister also specified.

The first measures announced by ASF to reduce RCA prices: The tariff for high-risk insured persons will decrease

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced on Thursday the first measures taken into account to reduce RCA prices after discussions in recent days with carriers and insurers. Suspending RCA contracts, paying in installments and reducing the price for high-risk policyholders (where goods transport vehicles are included in particular) are some of these possible solutions.

Among the measures aimed at reducing the financial burden of RCA policy holders are:

The possibility of suspending the effects of the RCA contract during the period in which the vehicle is not used, with the extension of its validity by the period in which it was suspended;

Paying the RCA premium in installments regardless of its level, both for individuals and for legal entities, the option of payment in installments belonging to the potential insured;

Revising the method of determining the RCA premium rate for contracts concluded for periods of less than 12 months, so that there are no longer such large differences between annual and sub-annual policies.

Following the discussions, it was also emphasized the need for the Bureau of Motor Vehicle Insurers in Romania (BAAR) to analyze and find solutions regarding the high-risk insured status.

From this perspective, the analysis mainly considers the identification of proposals intended for freight carriers so that they have access to a balanced premium rate in the case of mandatory motor civil liability insurance, so that the values ​​of the recommended rates are in a range closer to the reference rate.

The discussions will continue during the next few days in order to consolidate a package of measures that can be applied immediately to solve the problems raised by the representatives of the carriers.

The employers’ organizations in transport, which officially do not take responsibility for the protests, discussed with ASF on Tuesday new proposals for reducing RCA prices, which would also involve the reanalysis with the Auto Insurance Bureau (BAAR) of the formula for calculating the recommended rate for high-risk policyholders, in which are fitted to most transport companies’ vehicles. However, this change is not approved by BAAR, according to HotNews.ro information.