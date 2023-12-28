Ciolacu dismissed the head of the State Secretariat for revolutionaries, who rejected the prime minister’s request to be declared a fighter with a decisive role in the Revolution of December 1989 / The new head was interim president of PSD Bucharest

#Ciolacu #dismissed #State #Secretariat #revolutionaries #rejected #prime #ministers #request #declared #fighter #decisive #role #Revolution #December #interim #president #PSD #Bucharest

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu dismissed Mihai Iulian Dodu from the position of State Secretary of the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries. The decision was published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette. Mihai Dodu is the one who requested the analysis of the Prime Minister’s request to be declared a fighter with a decisive role in the Revolution of December 1989, and a special commission within the secretariat found that Marcel Ciolacu does not meet the conditions to receive a revolutionary certificate.

The Prime Minister also signed the decision appointing Sever Romulus Stana to head the Secretariat. He was the advisor to the former mayor of Sector 6, Gabriel Mutu, interim president of PSD Bucharest, and in the past he worked as an advisor to ANSVSA. Also, in 2019 he was prefect of the Capital.

Mihai Iulian Dodu was appointed to lead the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries by former Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă.

Immediately after appointing Marcel Ciolacu as prime minister, Dodu asked a special commission to analyze Ciolacu’s request to be declared a fighter with a decisive role in the December 1989 Revolution, and the commission rejected the prime minister’s request.

The official document shows that the verification came as a result of the communication by the DNA of the classification of a file regarding Marcel Ciolacu’s quality as a decisive fighter in the Revolution. Details here.

The Buzău court recorded, on July 25, the action of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu through which he contests the annulment of his request for recognition of the merits of an anti-communist fighter.

Recently, Mihai Iulian Dodu explained for Recorder how the analysis of Marcel Ciolacu’s request was arrived at:

“We had a notification filed in November 2022 by a natural person and, after March 2023, when the ranking came from the DNA, the file with the assignment of this role – decisive or not – had to be analyzed somehow. My institution’s Legal Service requested this. It is imperative for us, not optional, to consider referrals. Moreover, the Service for Revolutionaries – also within the Secretariat that I lead – had made an address to send to the Presidential Administration the proposal to assign him the title. And then, I was obliged from two sides to make a decision.”

With 4 votes to 1, a newly appointed commission at the level of the Secretariat decides what the prime minister did not want to hear: “The commission finds that Mr. Marcel Ciolacu did not fulfill the cumulative conditions to occupy and defend objectives of particular importance that belonged to the totalitarian regime in localities in which, as a result of these actions and confrontations, people were killed, detained or injured until the dictator’s flight, respectively 12:10 p.m., which is why he rejects the request for the title of fighter with a decisive role”.

In the file from the Buzău Court, Marcel Ciolacu is dissatisfied with the reopening of the entire discussion, which he considers completely illegal.

In fact, shortly after, he calls the secretary of state whose retention in office was in his prime minister’s pen and opens this very subject of the summons.

Asked by the Recorder about this conversation, Mihai Dodu was evasive, but admitted it. “His lordship called me; otherwise, we have an institutional relationship. It was a conversation neither cordial nor casual. A little tense. Now, it is difficult to separate the physical person from the political person of the prime minister. The message for me is clear: the court must have its say,” says the Secretary of State.

Mihai Dodu was appointed by PNL in April. At a time when the Secretariat for Revolutionaries had become devoid of political stake, Nicolae Ciucă chose, from a pile of CVs, the application of a history teacher whose father was shot during the Revolution. Once in office, Dodu decided to re-analyze older files, not yet settled. Thus the peace in the institution was again shattered, according to the Recorder.

On October 3, the Prime Minister’s Control Corps began thorough checks at the Secretariat for Revolutionaries. Among other things, he expressed his interest in the commissions that analyze or reanalyze, as in the case of the prime minister, the certificate files. Now, a report follows. As a coincidence, this report can be completed even before the first term of the trial opened by Marcel Ciolacu, already set for January 11, 2024.

Mihai Dodu said that the institution he leads will defend himself before Marcel Ciolacu and that he does not intend to be absent from the trial.

