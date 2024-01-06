Ciolacu has ‘crazy’ courage: he eliminates social assistance, right before the elections/ What will mean the Minimum Inclusion Income – News from sources

#Ciolacu #crazy #courage #eliminates #social #assistance #elections #Minimum #Inclusion #Income #News #sources

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu seems to have “crazy” courage even in the super electoral year 2024. The political rule of the last 33 years said that in the electoral year no measures are taken that could generate social discontent, but the prime minister seems to bet on a radical tactic different.

On the eve of the election year, the reform of the budget apparatus began, and now the social assistance system is changing completely. Social benefits and the allowance for family support are eliminated, the system is reformed and the Minimum Inclusion Income (VMI) is introduced.

According to Law 196/2016, those interested in obtaining the new type of social benefit in 2024 can submit the application to the municipality of residence 60 days before the entry into force of the regulations regarding the request, grant, establishment of the right and payment of the minimum inclusion income.

What is the Minimum Inclusion Income

VMI is a unique social assistance program designed to help vulnerable individuals and families overcome the financial obstacles they face and improve their lives.

The purpose of the VMI is to remove from the system the very people who were receiving social assistance, although they did not really need it.

VMI is a benefit provided for in Law no. 196/2016 on the minimum inclusion income and has two components:

Support for inclusion

It aims to prevent and combat poverty and the risk of social exclusion and replaces the social benefits previously granted to ensure the guaranteed minimum income.

Support for families with children

It is given to families with dependent children up to the age of 18 and aims to prevent poverty and encourage children’s participation in education, replacing Family Support Allowance.

Who can apply for VMI

VMI can be applied for by both single individuals and families who meet the eligibility conditions.

VMI is granted to single persons/families who obtain an adjusted monthly net income less than or equal to the maximum levels established by law, for the two components of VMI:

For the inclusion aid, the maximum level of net income must be 275 lei, respectively 400 lei if the single person has exceeded the age of 65.

For the aid for families with children, the maximum level of net income must be 700 lei/family member.

How it is granted and what documents are required

The minimum inclusion income is granted on the basis of an application made by the applicant, which will be accompanied by supporting documents regarding the income achieved, the composition of the family, the assets owned, etc.:

The standard VMI application form, which contains data on the applicant and data on the composition of the family;

Self-declaration of liability;

Commitment to pay (for situations in which improperly granted rights can be found);

Identity document of the applicant and family members;

Income certificates for all sources of income;

Birth certificate for each child;

Death certificate for any deceased family member;

Proof of schooling for children between the ages of 3 and 16;

Other documents specific to the situation of the applicant/beneficiary.

The composition of the family, the parentage of the children and their legal status vis-à-vis the legal representative will be verified/validated by SNIAS.

If the verification/validation provided for in para. (1) is not possible, the family representative presents, at the request of the staff of the public social assistance service, under the conditions of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 41/2016, approved with amendments by Law no. 179/2017, with subsequent amendments and additions, as the case may be, the following documents:

birth certificates of dependent children;

marriage certificate;

the court decision of entrustment with a view to adoption, according to the law;

the court decision approving the adoption, according to the law;

the court decision or, as the case may be, the decision of the child protection commission for the placement measure, according to the law;

the court ruling ordering the temporary delegation of parental authority to the designated person, according to the provisions of art. 104 and art. 105 of Law no. 272/2004 on the protection and promotion of children’s rights, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions;

the decision of the general director of the general directorate of social assistance and child protection or, as the case may be, the court decision for the emergency placement measure, according to the law;

the court decision establishing guardianship or, as the case may be, the disposition of the guardianship authority, according to the law;

the document certifying the capacity of the legal representative of the minor who lacks full capacity to exercise civil rights, i.e. parent, guardian, curator, other person designated as legal representative by the decision of the general director of the general directorate of social assistance and child protection or, as the case may be , by court decision;

the court decision by which the husband/wife is declared missing;

the court decision by which the husband/wife is arrested/preventively arrested for a period longer than 30 days or serves a custodial sentence and does not participate in the maintenance of the children;

as the case may be, other supporting documents regarding the composition of the family.

How to calculate VMI

The amount of the inclusion aid granted to the family/single person represents the difference between the maximum amount provided by law – 275 lei/month/family member or 400 lei/month in the case of a single person aged at least 65 and the amount of the adjusted net income calculated according to the law, the Ministry of Labor claims.

The maximum amount, for beneficiaries who do not obtain any income, is 275 lei/month/family member, and, in the case of a single person aged at least 65, the maximum amount is 400 lei/month.