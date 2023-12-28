Ciolacu insists on joining the Schengen Area, after the Austrians tempered their premature joy: The whole process is irreversible

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu states, on Thursday evening, that Romania’s Schengen accession process is “irreversible”, after the political agreement with Austria on partial accession in March 2024. “I am with the Hungarian presidency to finalize Romania’s full entry into the Schengen Area”, emphasizes Ciolacu.

Marcel CiolacuFoto: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

  • “Romania, after the 23rd of this year and this month, also has a political agreement with Austria regarding the accession to the Maritime Schengen Area, where we are very interested in the development of Constanța Port and air. First of all, we have to prepare for next year, I think that under the Hungarian presidency we should complete Romania’s full entry into the Schengen Area”, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday evening, on Romania TV, according to News.ro.

He reiterated the idea that, for 13 years, Romania has met all the technical requirements for joining the Schengen Area.

  • “This is the first time we have a political agreement on partial accession. In other words, from this moment the whole process is irreversible”, the prime minister also declared.

He mentioned that there will no longer be a JAI Council for the decision regarding Romania’s accession to the maritime and air Schengen Area: “I don’t think that the JAI Council will be held any more, there will be a vote of the representatives of each state and this procedure will be held taking into account that there are 2 days left until the new year (…) At the moment the documents are with the lawyers at Commission and the Austrian Government for the last form that will be forwarded to all EU representatives”.

Negotiations regarding Romania’s accession to Schengen are still ongoing, says the Vienna Ministry of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, thus tempering the momentum of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who announced on Wednesday that Romania will join the free movement zone in Europe, initially via air and maritime, but without giving a calendar for the accession with the land border.

“Schengen Air means that passengers coming from Romania and Bulgaria will no longer be subject to a passport control other than that of the airline at the boarding gate,” the Austrian Ministry of the Interior led by Gerhard Karner explained to AFP.

But “currently there are no actual accession negotiations” and therefore “there is no date” for implementation, the ministry told the AFP news agency.

The Ministry of the Interior stated that, on December 23, a political agreement was reached in this regard, but the discussions will continue until a decision is reached.

