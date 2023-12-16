Ciolacu – Simion Dispute: How much longer do you want to tell untruths about me and my family? / To tell everything he knows about my family – that my father is addicted to alcohol

#Ciolacu #Simion #Dispute #longer #untruths #family #family #father #addicted #alcohol

The PSD leader, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, and the leader, AUR George Simion, had a dispute on Friday evening, on Digi 24, Ciolacu asking the AUR leader how long he will continue to tell untruths about him and his family and warning him that he could decide in his turn to tell truths that target him, in reply Simion accusing him of threatening him or even of practicing a form of blackmail.

In a show broadcast by Digi24 in which the leaders of the parliamentary parties ask questions of their counterparts, Ciolacu addressed George Simion: “How long do you want to tell untruths about me and my family? Because I might also decide to tell the truth about you.”

The AUR leader accused him of issuing a threat and invited him to come out as soon as possible and tell what he knows about his family, writes News.ro.

“It’s mind-blowing. The gentleman I saw is the Prime Minister of Romania, because he just seemed to issue a threat, if not blackmail. I don’t care about his family. I saw that some journalists deal with Mr. Ciolacu’s close associates, but I am not interested in Ciolacu’s person. I am asking the prime minister to come out tomorrow in a press conference, to have courage this time and to say absolutely everything he knows about my family: that my father fell into the passion of alcohol and is addicted to alcohol?”, answered George Simion , stating that, related to his father, he has nothing to be ashamed of.