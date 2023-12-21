Ciolacu: The legislative proposals of some UDMR affiliates for the autonomy of the Szeklerland are toxic and must be rejected urgently

Marcel Ciolacu proposed to the interim president of the Chamber of Deputies to take measures regarding “the toxic initiatives of some affiliates of the UDMR group to be urgently rejected at the legislative level”. Photo: Profimedia

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that he proposed to the interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, to take measures so that “the toxic initiatives of some affiliates of the UDMR group are urgently rejected at the legislative level”, and specified that “such proposals isolated legislation aimed at the autonomy of the Szeklerland or cultural autonomy based on ethnic criteria has no place in a democratic state”.

“I proposed to the president of the Chamber of Deputies to take quick measures so that the toxic initiatives of some affiliates of the UDMR group are urgently rejected at the legislative level,” Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The PSD president added that “such isolated legislative proposals aimed at the autonomy of the Szeklerland or cultural autonomy based on ethnic criteria have no place in a democratic state”.

“This discussion that appears once in a while has no point,” added Ciolacu, according to News.ro.

AUR deputy Dan Tanasă claimed, in a press statement on Wednesday at the Parliament, that the UDMR submitted a new project for the autonomy of the so-called Secuiesc Land. He added that UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor does not understand why the Romanians from Harghita and Covasna have to finance the metro from Bucharest, because they do not benefit from them anyway.

