Cioloș reveals only now – Iohannis pressured him in 2016, but did not let him resign: ‘I don’t want to do what Ion Iliescu did’ – Source news

Former Prime Minister Dacian Cioloş revealed that, in 2016, he proposed to President Klaus Iohannis to resign from the head of the Government in order to run for the parliamentary elections on the PNL list. “Mr. President did not agree to this because he was afraid of instability,” said Cioloş to Prima News. The former prime minister claims that he refused to run for PNL in order not to repeat the Ion Iliescu model. After the Revolution, Iliescu promised that the National Salvation Front would not participate in the first free elections in May 1990, but he broke his promise.

“I’m going to tell you something I don’t think I’ve said before. Then (in 2016 – no) both USR and PNL asked me to get involved in the elections and run. And I told them both that, as long as I promised not to run, I want to keep my word. I don’t want to do what Ion Iliescu did, when he created the FSN and said he would be an arbiter, organize the first free elections, and found out a few weeks before that he was turning the FSN into a party. I didn’t want to play this game”, said Dacian Cioloş to Prima News, according to news.ro.

After the December 1989 Revolution, Ion Iliescu promised that the National Salvation Front would ensure the transition from communism to democracy, without entering into the political competition for power. However, in February 1990, the FSN became a party, and in May, in the first free elections of the post-communist era, Ion Iliescu won with 85% of the votes from the FSN.

Iohannis asked him to join the PNL

In November 2015, Dacian Cioloş was appointed prime minister by President Klaus Iohannis after the resignation of Victor Ponta, as a result of the Colectiv tragedy. At the time of the investiture, Cioloş promised that he would remain a technocrat prime minister and that he would not participate in the 2016 parliamentary elections. Later, during 2016, the liberals, led at the time by Alina Gorghiu, asked Dacian Cioloş to run for the PNL list in the parliamentary elections, but Cioloş refused.

“In the fall (before the 2016 parliamentary elections – no), when the PNL and USR, but especially the PNL, very insistently proposed that I join the party and run for office, I gave the same answer (negative – no). Even Mr. President Klaus Iohannis insisted that I join the PNL and run in the elections. After those insistences, I said: “Well, if this is the only solution for success in the elections, I’ll take it. I am not afraid and I assume this thing. But I cannot interfere with a government that I formed independently from the beginning and that must organize the elections. I cannot remain prime minister, organize the elections and be on the candidate list of a party”. And then I told the president: “There’s only one option, I’m retiring from the position of prime minister and I’m going on the list. He can be one of the ministers who will ensure the interim for the period of the elections and then the new government”. Mr. President did not agree with this because he was afraid of instability”, revealed Dacian Cioloş after 7 years.

Later relationship with Iohannis

In 2016, PSD – led at the time by Liviu Dragnea – won the parliamentary elections with a historic score: 45%. PNL, which entered the campaign with the promise that Dacian Cioloş would remain prime minister, only obtained 20%.

Asked if the refusal to run on the PNL list for Parliament led to the break in the relationship with President Klaus Iohannis, Dacian Cioloş answered: “From my point of view, no. I had a decent relationship with Mr. President for a long time after that, in the sense that we kept in touch, we had exchanges of opinion on topics related to Romania, the EU. Even during the period when I was the leader of the RENEW group, I kept in touch with him. I haven’t had the opportunity to talk with him since the Ciucă Government was formed”.