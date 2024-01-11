Citi raises Galp recommendation to “buy” with praise for Namibia’s “large” potential

#Citi #raises #Galp #recommendation #buy #praise #Namibias #large #potential

Citigroup analysts raised their recommendation on Galp’s shares from “neutral” to “buy”, according to “” today.

“We are surprised that the market was so ambivalent about the news last week… and today”, according to the US bank.

Citigroup acknowledges the risks but says the “outsized potential” could offer investors a significant opportunity.

“Based on the information we have, we consider that Namibia is extremely important for a company of Galp’s size and we hope that the exploration program in the coming months can have a significant positive effect”, according to the analysts cited by the news agency.

Of the 22 analysts who cover Galp, six recommend “buy”, ten recommend “hold” and six recommend “sell”.

Today, the stock continues to appreciate 0.50% to 15.06 euros, after closing 8% to 14.98 euros in the previous session, the highest value in four years.

In just one session, Galp gained 860 million euros for a total of 11.58 billion euros in market value. The joint participation of the Amorim family with the Angolan oil company Sonangol alone valued 310 million euros, with 170 million euros corresponding to the participation of Maria Fernanda Amorim and her daughters, including Paula Amorim, chairwoman of energy.

The oil company will drill a new hole in the coming weeks to assess the commercial viability of the area.

The Portuguese company confirmed on Wednesday the discovery of oil in Namibia after further work carried out in the Mopane-1X area, where the first exploration well in the block offshore PEL83 is already connected.

Elif Binici, an analyst at AlphaValue, highlighted that if Galp “discovers commercial value, the possibility of development is very high, giving a great boost to the Portuguese company”, he stated, cited by “”.

In turn, Pedro Alves from CaixabankBPI also highlighted the weight of this discovery in the positive market reaction that took place during the day on Wednesday.

The Portuguese company is the operator of the well (80%) with NAMCOR and Custos on board (each with 10%).

“Galp confirms the discovery of a significant column of light oil in high-quality sand reservoirs”, according to the statement released by the company on Wednesday.

The oil company said it “will continue to analyze the data” and plans to drill a new hole in the coming weeks to “evaluate” the commercial viability of the well.

Drilling operations at Mopane-1X will continue to attempt to reach greater depths. Once its work is complete, the drill will be moved to the Mopane-2X well to continue evaluation of this area.