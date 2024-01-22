Cities: Skylines II public betas mod support will launch at the end of March – Gaming – News

#Cities #Skylines #public #betas #mod #support #launch #March #Gaming #News

Why didn’t you wait to purchase the game or ask for a refund within 2 hours (assuming you bought the game on Steam)?

Judging from the videos and devlogs that were released, I honestly expected CS2 to be a worthy sequel to CS1. Previews were also good, the previewers were satisfied, devlogs were fun, the game looked good, a lot of listening had been done to the community and many things from mods were added. Everything is fine. That issue with the system requirements and that the game wouldn’t run as well as they had in mind? Shit happens. Fix it in post.

But according to many players, they were quite shocked when they started the game for the first time. It didn’t run at all, didn’t look at all like the previews and official videos, was full of bugs, many features were missing. On top of that, Cities Skylines has quite a loyal community. They’re probably going to figure out how and what, and try some things before they throw in the towel, because the game can’t be that shit, can it? And *poof*, two hours have passed