Citizen arrested accused of murdering daughter in ritual to get money –

A 25-year-old citizen was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Service, accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter due to her belief in fetishism.

According to SIC, the incident happened in the municipality of Cacuaco, specifically in the Morro Santo neighborhood, when the citizen, encouraged by her aunt to make the sacrifice to obtain better living conditions, and supposedly returned with her husband from whom she had been separated for eleven months, murdered the asphyxiated child.

In statements, the accused explains that she went to the mountain where she considers to be the place where God hears prayers and responds to people’s sacrifices, choking her daughter and later throwing her into the river.

As already reported by , upon returning home and without the child, the young woman informed her husband that her daughter had disappeared in “Monte Santo”.

However, the body of the girl who lived with her grandmother due to her parents’ work schedules, was found three days later by the SIC.

