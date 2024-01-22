Citizen detained for “killing” criminal who robbed his residence –

The suspect of taking hostage and beating to death the criminal who robbed his home ended up being detained by the police.

It happened in the province of Bié, city of Cuito, where a citizen was detained, after being accused of taking hostage and beating to death a 21-year-old young man, who allegedly tried to rob his residence, on the outskirts of the capital of Bié.

The information was provided this Saturday, 20th, by the spokesperson for the National Police in Bié, António Hossi, stating that the incident happened in the Chitumba neighborhood.

According to the person responsible, the criminal, when trying to rob the house, was caught by the owner, who kept him captive and, in the company of others still unknown, beat him.

Upon learning through the participation of people close to him, the Police still managed to rescue the young man alive, but he ended up dying minutes later in a hospital unit, due to the severity of his injuries.

