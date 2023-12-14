Citizen loses her life after wall collapses in Huambo –

The collapse of a precariously constructed wall on the outskirts of the municipal town of Cachiungo, in the province of Huambo, caused the death of one person and two injuries this Monday, 11th.

The information provided by the Command of the Civil Protection and Fire Service in Huambo, in a note distributed to the press, explains that the fall of the wall, built on an adobe base, occurred in the early afternoon, while it was raining heavily in the locality.

He adds that the victim, who was returning from farming in the company of two children, aged four and 20, respectively, decided to take shelter from the rain close to the wall that collapsed on top of her, and died on the spot.

The injured were taken to the Cachiungo Municipal Hospital, where they are receiving medical/drug treatment.

Miscreants murder elderly woman

And on the outskirts of the city of Huambo, a 78-year-old national citizen was killed last week when three criminals invaded her residence, around 5 pm.

This is elderly Celeste Nunes Arredez, who had her house invaded, on Rua do Bié, by three young people aged between 20 and 25, however, already detained by the police authorities last Saturday.

According to the National Police, despite having said that the objective that led them to invade the residence was to loot the property of the unsuccessful victim, the criminals took absolutely nothing, they just struck a blow with a sharp object in the region of the victim’s neck, causing him immediate death.

