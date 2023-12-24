Citizen who led genocide in Rwanda sentenced to life imprisonment

A 66-year-old Rwandan who led a militia of Hutu extremists during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda was sentenced to life in prison by the Brussels Court for dozens of rapes and murders.

Seraphim Twarhirwa is found guilty of dozens of murders and rapes committed by himself or by the Interahamwe militias he led, reported the France-Presse agency.

A second defendant, Pierre Basabosé, a former close associate of the former president of Rwanda, Juvénal Habyarimana, was also found guilty of “war crimes” and “genocide” for having financed the militias.

The genocide began on April 7, 1994, following the assassination, the previous day, of the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi, when the plane in which they were traveling was shot down over the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

The ensuing massacre resulted in the deaths of at least 800,000 Tutsis and Hutus recorded between April and July 1994.