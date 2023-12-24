Citizen who led genocide in Rwanda sentenced to life imprisonment –

A 66-year-old Rwandan who led a militia of Hutu extremists during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda was sentenced to life in prison by the Brussels Court for dozens of rapes and murders.

Seraphim Twarhirwa is found guilty of dozens of murders and rapes committed by himself or by the Interahamwe militias he led, reported the France-Presse agency.

A second defendant, Pierre Basabosé, a former close associate of the former president of Rwanda, Juvénal Habyarimana, was also found guilty of “war crimes” and “genocide” for having financed the militias.

The genocide began on April 7, 1994, following the assassination, the previous day, of the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi, when the plane in which they were traveling was shot down over the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

The ensuing massacre resulted in the deaths of at least 800,000 Tutsis and Hutus recorded between April and July 1994.

Also Read:  White lung syndrome... It is transmitted from person to person, antibiotic treatment does not give results

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness
My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness
Posted on
The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones
The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones
Posted on
Petel.bg – news – Quick loan companies “killed the fish” on Christmas Eve with an offer for BGN 300
Petel.bg – news – Quick loan companies “killed the fish” on Christmas Eve with an offer for BGN 300
Posted on
Epic Games Store allows you to download the fifth Christmas game for free for 24 hours
Epic Games Store allows you to download the fifth Christmas game for free for 24 hours
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News