Citizens’ money, cannabis legalization and heating laws – drastic changes in 2024

By: Carmen Mörwald

In the new year, some changes will come into effect that will, among other things, affect the incomes of many consumers. The most important points at a glance.

Munich – Around the world, the New Year is properly rung in on New Year’s Eve. But is there even a reason to celebrate? On the one hand, it will be more expensive for people in Germany, but on the other hand, there should also be financial relief. An overview of what will change in 2024.

Hotly controversial – cannabis legalization and citizens’ money

According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), the cannabis legalization decided in the traffic light coalition agreement is expected next year. The currently planned date is April 1, 2024. In a first step, cannabis should then be removed from the list of banned substances in the Narcotics Act. Adults aged 18 and over should be allowed to own a certain amount. A maximum of three plants are allowed to be grown at home. Cannabis clubs for collective cultivation should then be possible on July 1st. Since this is a controversial legislative proposal, the date may be postponed indefinitely.

The citizens’ money decided by the traffic light government is equally controversial. This is expected to increase by around twelve percent on average by January 1, 2024. More than five million recipients of citizens’ benefit are affected. For single people, this means an increase of 61 euros to 563 euros per month. Adults who live with a partner receive 506 euros. The rates for children are between 357 and 471 euros, depending on age.

That will change in 2024 when it comes to money

It’s not just citizens’ allowance that will be increased next year: the minimum wage will also rise from twelve to 12.41 euros an hour on January 1st. As a result, the upper limit for mini-jobs is also rising. This will increase from 520 to 538 euros per month from 2024. Furthermore, the minimum salary for trainees in the first year of training will increase by 4.7 percent to 649 euros per month. Trainees who start on January 1st are affected.

Employees in geriatric care also get more money. The minimum wage per hour increases to 19.50 euros for nursing staff, to 16.50 euros for qualified nursing assistants and to 15.50 euros for nursing assistants. However, cuts are planned for parental allowance: the wage replacement benefit will only be received by couples who have a taxable annual income of a maximum of 200,000 euros. For single parents, the limit is 150,000 euros.

Changes to parental allowance

The change only applies to couples and single parents who have their child on or after March 31, 2024. For couples, the income limit drops from 300,000 euros to 200,000 euros of taxable annual income. A year later the limit should be 175,000 euros.

Pension and social security contributions – the most important adjustments summarized

As early as 2022, the level of income up to which no taxes have to be paid was adjusted. The so-called basic allowance is now set to increase next year as well. Originally the limit was supposed to be 11,604 euros; Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) recently spoke of 11,784 euros. The child allowance is to be increased to 6,612 euros. There is currently no change in these plans in sight (as of December 14, 2023).

The regular age limit for retirement should also be adjusted. This will increase from around 65 to 66 years at the turn of the year. This applies to pension insured people who were born in 1958. For all those who were born later, the retirement age increases in two-month increments – which means, conversely, that they either have to work longer or accept reductions if they want to retire earlier.

Furthermore, social insurance contribution assessments will increase significantly from January 1, 2024. This means that high earners have to pay higher social security contributions. In the West, contributions of 7,550 euros are due for statutory pension and unemployment insurance. In the east, contributions increase to 7,450 euros. The limit for statutory health and nursing care insurance is to rise to 5,175 euros per month.

Adjustments at a glance:

Increase in the basic allowance

Increasing the age limit for retirement

Increase in social security contributions for high earners

The heating law is coming – it will apply in 2024

Although this was resisted until the end, the first regulations of the Heating Act will come into effect from January. These stipulate that only heating systems that are based on 65 percent renewable energy may be installed in new buildings within new development areas. As a rule, these are heat pumps. It is important to mention that the CO₂ price will rise to 45 euros per ton from 2024, which will make heating and refueling with oil and gas more expensive.

Currently (as of December 14, 2023), the electricity and gas price brakes will no longer apply on January 1, 2024 – at least as long as the traffic light government does not find a way to maintain them. (cln/dpa)