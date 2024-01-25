#Citroen #mobile #home #people

24.01.24

Citroen made a mobile home for four people

The new Holidays camper is an ideal vehicle for comfortable journeys and exciting adventures in nature

The Citroen company presented at the exhibition in Stuttgart the new Holidays camper, which is a real mobile home. The camper has been thought out and perfected down to the smallest detail to offer maximum comfort and unlimited travel. The model offers up to four sleeping places, a kitchen, a movable table, a folding roof with additional space, rotating front seats and many other features and amenities.

The new Citroen Holidays is made for exciting escapes to the great outdoors and is very practical in everyday use with its moderate dimensions and new power steering. The new Citroen Holidays is based on the recently updated SpaceTourer and shares many of its qualities and benefits. It has a modern, expressive and energetic design, a new generation infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen and up to 17 driver assistance systems and technologies, providing additional peace of mind on board.

Citroen’s steps announced in the summer of 2023 to strengthen the brand’s position in the campervan segment are now taking real shape with the presentation of the new Citroen Holidays on the brand’s stand at one of Europe’s largest leisure trade fairs and travel, which takes place at the Stuttgart trade fair.

The model offers first-class comfort, spaciousness and complete freedom in adventures with its four-seater interior with modern equipment and flexible modular solutions. In it, the guide and his companions can sleep, prepare their food, share festive moments and wake up every day amidst different natural landscapes.

Photo: Citroën

The latest generation of driver assistance systems and technologies increase the level of safety, comfort and peace of mind for everyone on board, while the compact dimensions and ease of handling make the new Citroen Holidays very pleasant and practical for everyday use as well. With its expressive design and complete freedom, Citroen Holidays opens a new door to rediscovering the world in total peace of mind.

Home comfort on wheels

In cooperation with Bravia Mobil – a market-leading company for conversions and transformations of cars, the Citroen brand has prepared the series production of the Holidays camper. The new camper was created on the technological basis of the SpaceTourer model. The new model has been designed and thought out down to the smallest detail to be able to guarantee great autonomy and freedom on every trip.

The new Citroen Holidays is a real cozy home that accompanies you everywhere according to your wishes and gives you the freedom to experience unique moments in unexpected places. The flexible concept and the possibilities for modular transformations allow staying in nature in conditions of minimal restrictions and high comfort.

Painted in the main color of the body, a folding roof is part of the model’s standard equipment, which allows users to comfortably use the interior standing up and increases the number of sleeping places to a total of four. Two of them are on the common seat of the second row, which can be slid and transformed into a bedroom with a width of 1.15 meters and a length of 1.90 meters.

The seat can also be removed in cases where people prefer to have more space in the interior. The other two places are in the attic, where under the stars there is a bed with a width of 1.20 meters and a length of 1.95 meters. With it, the mattress is shaped with anatomical recesses that reduce the occupied space and provide comfort for the body and a restful sleep.

Users of the bedroom on the first floor in turn can enjoy the possibility of opening the rear window and the immediate contact with nature. Discreet protection of the cabin is provided by blinds with vacuum elements on the windshield and side windows. The unfolding space under the roof also provides built-in blinds and a window for convenient regulation of ventilation and light penetrating inside.

The kitchenette is equipped with a sink, two gas stoves, a 16 liter refrigerator and a retractable table. Thanks to the function of rotating the front seats to the passenger and living space in the rear, four people can sit comfortably inside and eat indoors. At the same time, the two optional side sliding doors with an electric mechanism allow cooking outside and alfresco dining on sunny days, and in this configuration the retractable table can be placed behind the kitchen.

And when the sun’s rays are too strong and hot, Citroen Holidays is ready to offer rails to attach a removable sun awning, which is available as an accessory on both sides of the body. There is also the possibility of moving the kitchen unit for cooking in nature.

The interior is functional and practical. The table in the room can be used for eating, working, playing cards, or it can be completely retracted to free up more space for people and luggage when needed. In order to facilitate the maintenance of order and comfort, the interior of the Citroen Holidays also offers numerous places to store belongings.

In addition, the model has a 10-liter tank for clean and a 10-liter container for waste water. A shower with a 25-liter water tank can be used in the rear of the new Citroen Holidays, and the car can also be equipped with removable toilets.

To ensure optimal comfort and protection from the effects of adverse weather conditions, the cozy interior of the Citroen Holidays offers a programmable Webasto heating system. The interior lighting of the compartment is controlled via a separate control panel. In this way, you can conveniently and easily adjust the air conditioning and create a pleasant light atmosphere in the camper.

The new Citroen Holidays can offer 230 volt electrical outlets for connecting various additional consumers and charging mobile devices inside and outside, as well as two USB-A and USB-C ports.

An induction panel for wireless smartphone charging is located on the central console of the instrument panel, conveniently and in close proximity to the driver and passenger. A photovoltaic panel can also be installed on the roof if desired. The new Citroen Holidays also offers preparation for the installation of a towbar.

For everyday tasks and unforgettable adventures

Among the other advantages of Citroen Holidays is its functional flexibility. Designed with adventure and travel in mind, the model actually proves to be very practical in everyday use. With its help, everyone can easily complete their daily tasks during the week and transform into an adventurer when the time comes.

With its compact length of 4.98 meters, the new model offers practical maneuverability and ease of handling. In addition, a new electric power steering has been introduced, which replaces the electro-hydraulic system precisely with the aim of reducing driver effort and improving maneuverability. The relatively compact dimensions of the body also allow for easier parking, while the height of 1.99 meters does not restrict access to most car parks and garages and is not subject to restrictions by local legislation.

The Top Rear Vision rear view camera and the electric handbrake also ensure maximum driver comfort when parking and other maneuvers in tight spaces, and in many countries the relatively low body height is a prerequisite for more favorable road tariffs fees.

The kitchen unit and toilets are removable and can be removed if necessary, turning the camper into a full-fledged everyday vehicle capable of transporting four people and carrying a serious amount of luggage. The two side sliding doors can be ordered with electric mechanisms, which greatly facilitate access to the passenger compartment in the rear.

The new Citroen Holidays comes with a range of two modern diesel engines, the BlueHDi 145 in combination with a 6-speed manual gearbox and the BlueHDi 180 in combination with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to these two powerful and economical combinations, covering long distances is no problem, and exploring new territories is not limited by mileage concerns.

On the road in style and peace of mind

The new Citroen Holidays offers all the advantages, qualities and innovations of the recently introduced SpaceTourer – a model with undoubted charm and bright character. From the first sight, Holidays impresses with its modern design, demonstrating the new identity of Citroen. The design of the front part stands out with the new emblem and the brand’s new light graphics.

The new Citroen Holidays is a van with a powerful, imposing stance and elegant, flowing forms, whose energy inspires both on city streets and on adventures in nature. The model will be offered in the five exterior lacquer colors already known from SpaceTourer in Kaolin White, Black Pearl and Acier Grey, complemented by the new Titanium Gray tonality and Kapari Green.

In the interior, the new instrument panel stands out with a unique design, combining elegance with even better practicality. The high technological level is emphasized by the new 10-inch high-resolution touch screen, located high in its central part, and the functionality is improved with advanced smart storage solutions.

The steering wheel is also new and offers built-in buttons to control various functions and systems such as telephone, audio system, driver assistance functions and more. It is also possible to order heating. The new Citroen Holidays offers the best to provide an interior ambience and travel in step with the times. The instrument panel with fully digital displays and a 10-inch screen of the control instruments is now part of the standard equipment.

The color displays can be individually set by the driver and provide him with the most important information in an aesthetically pleasing graphic form and excellent high-resolution quality. The large touchscreen central screen with a diagonal of 10 inches and high resolution is combined with a new generation infotainment system, which in its highest version can also support 3D connected navigation.

The new touch screen gives the driver and his passengers natural and unobstructed control over the multimedia environment, both in terms of music and mobile phone, as well as the car’s configuration functions. The system enables wireless smartphone integration via Wifi function and full compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new Citroen Holidays also offers an effective function for voice recognition of commands with natural phrases, which turns the new multimedia system into a real and truly useful personal assistant.

The new Citroen Holidays demonstrates a strong character and remarkable dynamic behavior on the road, giving new, modern dimensions to the pleasure of travel. Comfort worthy of the Citroen brand has a beneficial effect on the body and spirit, and the welcoming interior space with a high driver’s position and excellent acoustics guarantees optimal driving comfort. The new Citroen Holidays offers 17 practical driver assistance systems, helping to drive safely without stress and tension.

These are technologies that make everyday life on the road easier and more enjoyable, such as the keyless entry and start function, the hill start assist, the video camera for reversing maneuvers with a picture from above, the adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, as well as safety enhancement measures including functions such as automatic emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, driver fatigue and loss of concentration warning, lane keeping assistant, potential collision warning, automatic low beam switching, traffic sign recognition and others.