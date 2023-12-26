Citroën Visa Chrono – For those who are not afraid of attention

#Citroën #Visa #Chrono #afraid #attention

After the first three years of production it is clear that the customer is not queuing up for the Citroën Visa. The idiosyncratic appearance repels many people, and a charm offensive is needed to turn the tide. First, a major facelift will be implemented, in which the bumper and grille with the unflattering nickname ‘pig snout’ will be removed.

In addition, Citroën is trying to position the Visa more sportily by using it in rallying. The Trophée is being developed for this purpose, with a 100 hp 1.2 under the hood and all kinds of weight-saving measures.

Citroën Visa Chrono

At the same time, the Visa Chrono appears with an appearance that is at least as fierce as the Trophée, but with a somewhat diluted rally DNA. Going through traffic anonymously is not an option thanks to riveted fender flares, wide alloys and a striking livery. You could easily mistake the Chrono for a thoroughbred homologation special. The only available color is white, but the striping is adapted to the flag colors of the country of sale. For example, the stickers on the German market are black-red-yellow and on the Italian market they are green-red. It is also a sporty party inside, thanks to a dashboard with many meters (without the characteristic control satellites) and serious bucket seats.

The first series of Citroën Chronos for France is equipped with a 1.4 with Solex carburetors and no less than 93 hp, the second series for the export markets has to make do with Webers and 13 hp less. The striking appearance and disappointing performance mean that the Chrono is not selling very well. There are 400 units available for the Netherlands, but if only 70 units have been sold after a year, it is decided to sell the rest without striping as Visa GT Spirit 330. In this way, the remainder can still be sold. If you want a more elegant packaging but the same technology, then there is the ‘normal’ Visa GT. An intermediate form is the limited GT Tonic, with the body kit and dashboard of the Chrono minus the sports seats.

Completely rare is the Visa Milles Pistes rally special, a 112 hp, four-wheel drive version of the Chrono, of which 200 were built for private sale. The last sporty Visa is the 1.6 GTi, which borrows its engine from the Peugeot 205 GTi. Although the sporty Visa is finally what it should have been in terms of performance, the model is unfortunately already past its shelf life.

Offer and prices

Citroën Visa Chronos were built in limited numbers and very few have survived. A search online does not yield any results in the Netherlands, but it does show a number of cars across the border. Currently asking between 10 and 20,000 euros for a Chrono.

The nicest versions are the French ones with 93 hp. We find one of them under the dust in a shed in France for 11 grand. A beautiful Italian with green-red striping should fetch 15,000 euros. We even find a Trophée in France, for no less than half a ton.

