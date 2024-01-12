#Citrus #fruits #stored #conditions

Citrus fruits must be stored under certain conditions in order not to lose their nutritional value. It is known that citrus fruits are full of vitamins and minerals, being the basis of a healthy diet. But many of us do not know how to keep them.

Citrus fruits must be stored under certain conditions. Storing citrus fruits correctly can help increase their shelf life. Properly stored oranges, for example, can last up to two weeks at room temperature.

If you don’t store citrus fruits properly, you won’t benefit from the nutrients they provide. There are a few steps you can take to make sure you get the most out of citrus fruits.

How to preserve citrus fruits for a longer period

Citrus fruits are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, folic acid and potassium. By storing them properly, you can maintain their nutritional value for long periods of time to reap the health benefits.

If you store your fruit in a place that is too hot or too cold, it will quickly begin to lose its freshness and nutritional value. Citrus fruits should be kept away from direct light sources such as windows or lamps.

Citrus fruits must be stored under certain conditions. Photo source: Pixabay.com.

Too much exposure to direct sunlight causes the fruit to ripen too quickly, reducing its shelf life and nutritional value. Additionally, too much light can cause the fruit to develop a bitter flavor.

Citrus fruits must be stored in relatively low humidity conditions to avoid condensation forming on the skin of the fruit. It can lead to rotting or mold growth.

Citrus fruits. Photo source: Pixabay

How to store certain citrus fruits

Oranges should be stored at room temperature, away from direct sunlight and other heat sources. Ensure adequate air circulation around the oranges and avoid stacking multiple oranges on top of each other as this can cause condensation, which can accelerate fruit deterioration.

Unlike oranges, lemons can tolerate lower temperatures, so they can be safely stored in the refrigerator for several weeks without losing their freshness or nutritional value.

Citrus fruits, storage method. Photo source: Pixabay

Limes are more delicate than other citrus fruits

Limes are an excellent choice in all diets and can be eaten as such, as fruit. Limes are more delicate than other citrus fruits, so they must be handled with care when storing them and should never be left at room temperature for long periods of time due to their sensitivity to heat and light exposure.

Lime. Sursa photo: Pixabay

Improper storage can significantly reduce their shelf life and nutritional value. Try to keep your limes in the fridge as this will help preserve their quality and flavor for up to two weeks.

The lime fruit stimulates the immune system, supports intestinal transit, cleans the liver and makes the skin glow. The fruit has antiviral and antiseptic properties and stimulates liver function and reduces gastrointestinal problems.