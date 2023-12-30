City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like

#City #architect #Torleif #Falk #Stockholms #future

Four high-rise buildings, one black, two white and one rust-colored, stretch arrogantly towards the sky. Liljeholmskajen’s 24-storey building attracts attention. The area is exclusive and the square meter price of the apartments is almost on par with the city – but is this what Stockholm’s future looks like?

Stockholm’s city architect Torleif Falk stands in the chilly breeze on Årstabron and observes how Stockholm’s inner city is now swelling, almost pushing itself outside the tolls.

– I think it should be possible to build tall buildings in Stockholm, but I don’t think Stockholm’s identity should be based on tall buildings, he says.

More high-rise buildings are planned in the area at the same time. In the neighboring area, Marievik, right next to Liljeholmsbron, there are plans for several buildings of over 20 floors. Something will be just over 30. And in recent years, the tall buildings have started to appear in many places around the city. Among the most striking examples are the Norra Tornen, which mark the border between Stockholm and Solna, 110 and 125 meters high, respectively.

Image 1 of 3 An illustration showing what Marievik might look like when it is fully built. Illustration: Sightline Image 2 of 3 The North Towers are respectively 125 and 110 meters high and built between Stockholm and Solna. Photo: Magnus Hallgren Image 3 of 3 Höghuset Stockholm 01 is located in Hammarby sjöstad in close proximity to Gullmarsplan. The 27-story, 102-meter-high building is clearly visible from afar. Photo: Magnus Hallgren

Torleif Falk is not negative to the trend of areas gaining clusters of tall buildings. On the contrary, he describes people’s desire to live attractively with “fantastic views” as understandable and we need to use the land we build on as efficiently as possible. But the development must take place with a starting point in the surroundings.

– In some places it is possible and appropriate and then I think they should have between 20 and 30 floors, like the older tall buildings we have in the city. If they are roughly the same height, the buildings together reflect the topography of the land from a distance. You can sort of read the undulating landscape into those tall buildings, he says.

The challenge is to both develop and preserve Stockholm’s unique character, the landscape and the almost thousand-year-old built history, says Torleif Falk.

Torleif Falk highlights the already completed Liljeholmskajen (in the background on the left) and the under-construction district, Marievik (in the background on the right) as areas where slightly taller buildings are possible. Photo: Anette Nantell

It sounds like you’re emphasizing the conservative aspect?

– I try to stand with my feet in the knowledge of history but with my eyes directed forward. It is important to be grounded in history. It is a prerequisite for being able to look ahead.

The view from Årstabron is also symbolically relevant with regard to the circle of modern houses that are emerging around the inner city. On a map, it becomes clear how the areas that are now recently completed or are in the process of being built are positioned: like an annual ring around an older center.

In addition to Liljeholmskajen and Marievik, which can be seen from Årstabron, Stadshagen, Hagastaden, Norra Djurgårdsstaden and Hammarby sjöstad together form parts of such a circle. And together with the Årstafältet and the Slaughterhouse area – which is the closest to being built on and will make an impression in the next few years – the circle is almost perfectly closed.

Stockholm’s inner city is growing



The marked areas show planned new developments.

Source: City Planning Office. Graphics: DN.

The common denominator: All areas were highlighted as early as 1999 when new suitable areas were investigated, and have sometimes been called the Millennium.

– They usually say that it takes about 30 years for an urban development project to be completed. Then they were designated, all these industrial and port areas that were in the ring around the inner city that had incredibly attractive locations. Much of it is finished now, and is mostly planned, says Torleif Falk.

The annual ring of attractive areas will be further developed over the next five to ten years if the economy allows it. Above all, there will be major changes south of the inner city.

– The closest thing to happening is Slaktis. It’s very exciting. There, we hope to see a lot happening in five years. And also Årstafältet we hope to get started, says Torleif Falk.

The slaughterhouse area is not far from Stockholm’s inner city and is currently being converted into, among other things, housing. Photo: Daniel Costantini

So far, construction has recently progressed at a high pace, Torleif Falk continues. In the last twelve years, approximately 75,000 homes have been built in Stockholm. And in addition to the Millennium with attractive housing on hitherto unexploited areas, extensive densification in the entire outer city has been planned and to some extent even started. Skärholmen, Järva, Hagsätra, Farsta and also Hässelby and Vällingby are areas where this has already started.

But condensation is not seen always as positive by the residents – and can sometimes lead to opposition from those affected.

– It is sometimes criticized and sometimes appreciated. It rubs more when we build where others already live.

The city architect after seven years in the post

Torleif Falk has held his current role for just over seven years now, since October 2016 – and loves his job. He has a lot to say when it comes to the development of the city, but the role of city architect at the same time mainly involves an advisory and coordinating function.

– This is a very broad role that has aspects that are both technical and social, but also financial, functional and aesthetic. I almost pinch myself in the arm, he says, noticeably excited about the assignment.

At the same time, the current financial situation has changed a lot and risks causing major concerns for implementation – perhaps especially for the outermost city. In recent years, the economy has been strong enough to build throughout Stockholm, says Torleif Falk. But an economic downturn could spell trouble for many such plans.

– As long as the interest rate is high, it is difficult to get the calculations together for those who build. I also think about private investors. If you are going to dare to buy an apartment, you want to know that the prices are somewhat stable. This means that both the industry and buyers are hesitating right now.

Torleif Falk has been a city architect since the fall of 2016. Before that, he was the building general of the city of Stockholm, and has also worked as an architect for many years. Photo: Anette Nantell

Do you think that will turn around in five years?

– I really hope so. Right now, both the city and the market have a fairly powerful machinery to contribute to development, and we lose both capacity and a great deal of competence when things stand still. So I see that as a big risk.

The lock is also one of the main numbers for the next five years. The completion of the site does not contribute to any newly built housing or tall buildings that drastically reshape the city skyline. Nevertheless, according to Torleif Falk, Slussen will become Stockholm’s new heart – and that will mean a new, innovative change in one of Stockholm’s most exposed places.

– I usually say that Slussen and Gamla stan are Stockholm’s birthplace. And now we return there. It will be amazing.

The lock has been one controversial building – and is now paired with another no less controversial building: the new Nobel Centre. Last year it was clear that it will be built just east of the Slussen area. Torleif Falk describes the building as “very exciting” and will probably be presented after the summer of 2024.

– It will be a world-class building, designed by architect David Chipperfield and his team, he says.

Illustration showing how Slussen will look when the area is completed. The Nobel Center must be located where a building is marked in pink. Illustration: Stockholm city

Stockholm has a unique design with a city built on islands with historic buildings from different eras, almost completely freed from demolition, says Torleif Falk, and emphasizes the importance of both managing and developing the city with care.

As far as the demolitions are concerned, we have Klarakvarteren, right?

– Yes, it has always been criticized. But we are improving and developing there now. Much is getting better, see Malmskillnadsgatan and Brunkebergstorg as examples. After all, City has its own character and has become an annual ring in itself that is actually very much appreciated by many.

Torleif Falk highlights the interaction between the water, the forests and the undulating landscape as an important part of Stockholm’s identity – but emphasizes that history does not end with our generation.

– A characteristic feature of Stockholm is that, with few exceptions in history, it has been a city in constant development. We must be afraid of our roots, but we must definitely continue. Stockholm must be able to continue to develop. We must make an impression from our time. Our generation also creates history based on our generation and it is a responsibility towards future generations that we have to bear.

Areas such as Liljeholmskajen together form a ring of new buildings in attractive locations around Stockholm’s inner city, according to Torleif Falk. Photo: Anette Nantell