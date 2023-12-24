City trips, galas, tiaras and security: this was Princess Amalia’s year

#City #trips #galas #tiaras #security #Princess #Amalias #year

All eyes were on Amalia (20) for two weeks when she kicked off the year 2023 in February with a visit to the Caribbean islands together with her parents. It was called ‘a debut’ in the media, and it was: it was Amalia’s first official trip as Princess of Orange.

But it was also the first time that she was open in front of the press about the threats against her. In 2022, it was announced that Amalia could not live in Amsterdam, her study city, due to those threats. “I went into my student days thinking, well, what does a student do, fill that in, that I would do that too,” she said during a press interview in the Caribbean at the end of her visit. “And unfortunately the reality was anything but that. And I’m going to be very honest that I’m still having a very difficult time.”

In the video below, Princess Amalia spoke about the threats:

The current status of threats is anyone’s guess. “All doors close at the Government Information Service as soon as we ask about it,” says Sander Paulus, royal reporter at RTL News. “That is somewhat understandable, because if you say something about it, it can be dangerous.”

In the Lee

For the time being, Amalia is being kept under wraps, says Sander Paulus. “And when she came out of that shelter, with that working visit, I didn’t have the idea that she enjoyed it enormously and effortlessly. Maybe it was the nerves. The security was also enormous, more than what I normally see during these types of visits. Normally it is much less visible. It looked a bit like she was under tension. She indicated that she still had to learn it all. Which is very plausible, of course.”

“Other than that, we still haven’t seen a lot of her,” the reporter continues. “She is busy with other things, she has started studying, not as she had hoped, but the decision has been made to let her do very little.” That is also the reason why Amalia is giving up her annual allowance of 1.6 million euros.

Furthermore, we mainly saw Amalia abroad: she shone at the Danish prince’s birthday in October this year. Paulus: “You could see that she went all out, with a dress and tiara on her head. She really manifested herself as a princess there, and clearly enjoyed it.” Photos show her smiling and looking into the cameras.

And perhaps, if Paul thinks out loud, it is also explainable that Amalia liked being there. “I think she feels safer and protected there, in those circles. And moreover, there are peers there with the same kind of life as her; people who understand her.”

The video below shows the princess’s visit to Denmark:

Foreign birthdays

The princess has also been ‘spotted’ in Venice and Madrid, often with her mother, and sometimes with the dog, in a fancy neighborhood, for shopping. “She can probably be a bit free there,” says Paulus. “She also speaks Spanish well, thanks to her Argentinian mother of course. Speaking different languages ​​also fits in with the upbringing of the Oranges.”

These foreign visits sometimes cause crooked faces, says Rick Evers, royalty expert for various Dutch media. “Alexia did another official event, we saw her christen a ship bearing her name in September, it would create goodwill if Amalia would also do something like that.”

Watch what that baptism looked like in the video below:

“But Amalia was mainly at the foreign glamor moments,” Evers also agrees. She was also spotted partying at a wedding in Jordan, a wedding of the prince in Austria, where she was with her mother. “If you look at her contemporaries and colleagues abroad, Amalia does very little in her own country. As if she is just picking the cake. Although I also understand that it is not easy, being so young and then threatened. become.”

Within safe walls

But, Evers says: she can organize things within the safe walls of the palace. “Foreign royals, when they turn 18, often give a big birthday dinner for peers from all over the country: a group is then chosen that somewhat reflects society. Amalia of course turned 18 during corona times, but how fun would it have been if she had still done this for her 20th birthday?”

Evers was happy to see her photo, which was released by the Government Information Service on December 10. The photo was taken during the autumn holidays, in Greece. She looks at the camera, a smile, hands under the chin. “Many thanks for all the congratulations I received on the occasion of my 20th birthday. All the heart-warming messages made my day even more special,” it says.

Evers: “I saw an Amalia there who looked free and like herself. She was cheerful. It seemed as if she felt like herself there. Logically, because the family often visits Greece. And that look, that she looked like that herself, I have seen very little of her in the past year. That may also be due to the fact that she is under strict security, I can imagine that something like that takes a toll on you.”

“This year, Budget Day was mainly about Alexia,” Paulus confirms. “For example, you saw that she took the spotlight away from Amalia during Budget Day, when they were waving on the balcony and Alexia looked very bored. Her face spoke volumes. And that immediately makes it less about Amalia.”

The same was seen, Evers remembers, in August this year, when Amalia and her father attended Formula 1 qualifying, and were photographed spontaneously ‘playing around’ with kickboxer Rico Verhoeven. “There too, it was mainly about the king, and not about the crown princess. But I don’t know if she really minds that.”

So it was a year that was relatively secluded for the crown princess, with trips, glamorous events, but also just her studies in politics, psychology, law and economics (PPLE). “Maybe it is just her character that she is a little more in the background for the time being,” says Evers.

Evers hopes that Amalia will be able and dare to show a little more of herself next year. “Of course she also has the right to her own life, that is always a bit of a split: what is private and what is public. But I do think it could be good if we get to know Amalia better. I think we have society, in which a lot is happening, needs an insight into our own royal family fairy tale.”