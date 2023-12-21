Civil Defense and Içara Health Department highlight basic care for heat wave

#Civil #Defense #Içara #Health #Department #highlight #basic #care #heat #wave

Summer officially starts this Friday (22). With the arrival of the hottest season of the year, the Municipal Government of Içara, through Civil Defense and the Health Department, alerts the population to take basic care in the face of a strong heat wave. The actions aim to preserve people’s health and prevent incidents related to vegetation fires from occurring.

“This is a very hot period, so we need to be careful to preserve our health and that of others. It is important to always hydrate ourselves, avoid excessive exposure to the sun and, preferably, apply sunscreen”, says Shirley Gazola, coordinator of Primary Care of the Department of Health.

Another recommendation concerns fires, which are more common at this time of year. Hot weather favors the spread of forest fires and in urban areas, where a simple spark can turn into a fire with the potential to destroy large areas and further harm air quality. It is worth mentioning that it is prohibited by law to set fire to even small amounts of tree leaves or trash, or to clear land.

“In addition to causing environmental and public health damage, fires are classified as an environmental crime punishable by fines when caused intentionally. At any sign of fire, call 199 from the Civil Defense, or 193 from the Fire Department”, highlights Vitor Dutra, coordinator of Içara Civil Defense.

Other care

It is also recommended that people, especially the elderly, do not practice physical activities outdoors. Children, pregnant women and patients with chronic illnesses also tend to become dehydrated quickly. “Excessive heat reduces humidity, which can lead to respiratory problems, dry skin, discomfort in the eyes, mouth and nose, coughing, asthma attacks, runny nose, dry throat and nosebleeds”, says Shirley.

Not spending many hours without eating, even if you feel less hungry, maintaining a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables and light foods are other important guidelines. Pets cannot be forgotten. Ensuring a pot of fresh water, shade and avoiding walks during the hottest times of the day are ways to ensure your pets’ well-being during the summer.