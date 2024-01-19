Civil duty is activated today – Regeringen.se

#Civil #duty #activated #today #Regeringen.se

As of today, conscripts who already have relevant training for work in the municipal rescue service and the electricity supply area can be enrolled and called to refresher training with civil duty.

On December 21, 2023, the government made a decision to activate civil duty within the municipal rescue service and the electricity supply area. The activation takes effect today.

– In order for functions of social importance to be able to function even in the event of heightened preparedness and extreme war, it is necessary that the supply of personnel is ensured. Today’s activation is an important step towards this. It is also the result of a fast track that the government initiated shortly after taking office, says Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

From the autumn of 2024, refresher courses with civil duty for rescue services will take place under the auspices of the Swedish Agency for Community Safety and Emergency Preparedness (MSB). Even in the field of electricity supply, people with relevant skills will in future be able to register for civil service. This means that people who have relevant education but who do not work in these sectors may be registered for civil service.

Against the background of the serious security policy situation and the experiences from Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense has carried out the work of activating the civil service on a particularly fast track in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate and Industry, MSB and the Swedish National Grid Agency.