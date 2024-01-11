Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!

#Civil #Servants #Angry #Salaries #Suddenly #Cut #Loot #Burn #Shops

Jakarta –

Looting and major riots occurred in the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG), Port Moresby, on Wednesday (10/1). The riots occurred after most of the country’s civil servants (PNS) and soldiers and police demonstrated at the parliament building to protest against sudden salary cuts.

Quoting from the news The GuardianThursday (11/1/2024), the riots began when a large number of people who were civil servants, soldiers and police staged work strikes and demonstrations after their salaries were suddenly cut.

Conditions became increasingly heated when the parliament building guard post was burned down by demonstrators who were none other than state officials themselves. Even firefighters who came to the location were threatened by protesters when they tried to extinguish the fire.

Seeing that many police and soldiers were ignoring the situation, many residents looked for opportunities in the tightness to loot in the city center. At least 15 people were reported to have died as a result of the riots.

“Property in Port Moresby has been looted by ‘opportunist’ groups after events spiraled out of control,” Port Moresby Governor Powes Parkop said in a radio broadcast.

“Without police, this city loses control. Unfortunately several people lost their lives today,” he added.

Apart from that, in the PNG Fact report, it was explained that as a result of the riots, many hospitals, banks, supermarkets, markets and public transportation all stopped operating, leaving the city in chaos.

Due to this incident, the Papua New Guinea government released a message via social media denying any salary cuts imposed on security personnel.

In his explanation, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said the salary cuts were an unintentional administrative error. For this reason, he immediately corrected the error and replaced the previous salary deduction.

(fdl/fdl)