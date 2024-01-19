Claims recorded wounds on Donald Trump’s hands “look like syphilis”: doctor also gave his versions

#Claims #recorded #wounds #Donald #Trumps #hands #syphilis #doctor #gave #versions

In greeting, he waved his right hand at the cameras and showed the wounds on his index finger, thumb and the top of his palm.

Users of the social networking site X (formerly Twitter) offered a number of guesses as to where those wounds might have come from.

Some suspect that the former president was recently injured.

It is noted that by the evening, these spots had disappeared, as Trump’s palms were in order in the evening press conference photos.

According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, an assistant professor of dermatology at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, it’s difficult to diagnose a skin condition from just one photo, but there are a number of causes that could cause similar problems.

“Wounds on the palms can be caused by a variety of factors, from infections to inflammatory conditions and external exposures,” Zeichner said.

Zeichner told the publication about four possible options for the appearance of wounds on D. Trump’s hands.

According to the assistant professor of dermatology, the most common causes of wounds on the palms are dryness and excessive hand washing.

“Given that Mr. Trump is a self-proclaimed ‘bacteriophobe,’ the over-washing theory is suspect. Low temperatures can also lead to dry skin, which is more relevant in winter,” the report states.

As Zeichner pointed out, another possibility that could cause these stains could be the former president’s keen interest in golf.

“Another option is blisters that can be caused by friction from activities such as golf, weightlifting or baseball,” the doctor added.

As Zeichner pointed out, rashes or blisters on the hands or palms can be caused by almost anything, including, for example, insect bites.

James Carville, a former adviser to US President Bill Clinton, said the sores on Mr Trump’s hands “look like syphilis”, according to Bild.

Rape case

Jean Carroll, 79, sued Trump last year, alleging that he raped her in 1996 in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. The former Elle magazine columnist also said Trump defamed her by calling her a “total fraud” after she went public with the allegation in 2019.

The jury decided that Jean Carroll made a strong enough case for sexual abuse — effectively non-consensual sexual contact — and awarded her $2 million. dollars. The six men and three women jurors also ordered Trump to pay Jean Carroll nearly $3 million. dollars for defamation.