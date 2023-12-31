claims that Chinese garlic poses a national security risk

#claims #Chinese #garlic #poses #national #security #risk

The US has also accused China of dumping garlic on the market below cost, the BBC reports.

Since the mid-1990s, it has imposed high tariffs, or taxes, on Chinese imports to prevent U.S. manufacturers from being driven out of the market.

Mr. Scott appealed to the Commerce Secretary and called on the government to conduct an investigation into the national security impact of garlic imports from China.

In his letter, the senator outlines the concerns and highlights: “The quality and safety of garlic grown in foreign countries, especially garlic grown in Communist China, is a major public health concern.”

The practice, which he says is “well documented” in online videos, cooking blogs and documentaries, includes growing garlic in sewage.

He urged the Commerce Department to take action under the law to investigate the impact of specific imports on US security.

Also discussed in great detail the different types of garlic to look out for: “All types of garlic, whole or cloves, peeled or unpeeled, chilled, fresh, frozen, temporarily preserved or packed in water or other neutral substance.”

The Office of Science and Society at McGill University in Quebec, which works to popularize and explain scientific issues, says there is “no evidence” that sewage is used as fertilizer to grow garlic in China.

“Human waste is as effective a fertilizer as animal waste. “Spreading human sewage on crop fields doesn’t sound appealing, but it’s safer than you might think,” according to a 2017 report. in an article published by the university.

Also Read:  Israel-Hamas war, news. Media: “Intense bombing on the Gaza Strip”. LIVE

Let’s pay the BBC.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Quebecers urged to exercise caution to limit the transmission of viruses
Quebecers urged to exercise caution to limit the transmission of viruses
Posted on
Arctic air masses have reached the Baltics, frost is no joke
Arctic air masses have reached the Baltics, frost is no joke
Posted on
It was cheaper to fly on the beach than a weekend pub crawl at home
It was cheaper to fly on the beach than a weekend pub crawl at home
Posted on
China’s thirst for coffee is giving rise to fierce competition among coffee shops – Asia
China’s thirst for coffee is giving rise to fierce competition among coffee shops – Asia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News