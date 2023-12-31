claims that Chinese garlic poses a national security risk

#claims #Chinese #garlic #poses #national #security #risk

The US has also accused China of dumping garlic on the market below cost, the BBC reports.

Since the mid-1990s, it has imposed high tariffs, or taxes, on Chinese imports to prevent U.S. manufacturers from being driven out of the market.

Mr. Scott appealed to the Commerce Secretary and called on the government to conduct an investigation into the national security impact of garlic imports from China.

In his letter, the senator outlines the concerns and highlights: “The quality and safety of garlic grown in foreign countries, especially garlic grown in Communist China, is a major public health concern.”

The practice, which he says is “well documented” in online videos, cooking blogs and documentaries, includes growing garlic in sewage.

He urged the Commerce Department to take action under the law to investigate the impact of specific imports on US security.

Also discussed in great detail the different types of garlic to look out for: “All types of garlic, whole or cloves, peeled or unpeeled, chilled, fresh, frozen, temporarily preserved or packed in water or other neutral substance.”

The Office of Science and Society at McGill University in Quebec, which works to popularize and explain scientific issues, says there is “no evidence” that sewage is used as fertilizer to grow garlic in China.

“Human waste is as effective a fertilizer as animal waste. “Spreading human sewage on crop fields doesn’t sound appealing, but it’s safer than you might think,” according to a 2017 report. in an article published by the university.

