CLASH OF CODE – “MISA” On top of the world

The Malagasy team is jubilant at the announcement of their victory.

An undeniable talent. What’s more, unanimously recognized by the four apprentice mathematicians from the Department of Mathematics, Computer Science and Applied Statistics (MISA) of the University of Antananarivo. They made the Big Island proud because, on Thursday, these young coders and mathematicians won the first edition of the “Orange digital Center Champions”, an IT competition focusing on “code” which brought together fifteen teams of young people. developers in Africa and the Middle East. The euphoria had barely subsided, Nekena Rayanne Ratiarivelo shared her jubilation with her team. “We are both happy and proud because it is not a small competition but a world championship. We are honored to represent at the same time the identity of our school (MISA, Editor’s note), but also that of the national colors” he confides.

These four students, in the first and second year of a Master’s degree at the university, decided to bear the name of their establishment.

Logic and rationality

Initially, united by their passion and maths, they relied on what they had learned to get through the adventures of the competition. “We had subjects at university where we were taught syntax and the basics of Computer Science and it was this passion that pushed us to learn everything related to coding. The team members then just relied on mathematical logic because when it comes to this science, logic and rationality are the key words. The coding and other challenges were subsequently much easier to understand,” we indicate.

Battling against the Egyptian, Tunisian and Jordanian teams in the final phase, the Malagasy stood out from the crowd by the strategies which allowed them to glean points to the detriment of their opponents. 4,799 points were thus accumulated by Team MISA at the end of the championship.

“The Egyptians had, for example, concocted strategies to enter together into a “room” (a persistence library supposed to configure a database) in order to block entry to other teams since access to this platform is limited. “While we have capitalized on the resources to enter a room together and move on to the next one fairly quickly when the problem is resolved.” A work of spirit but also of team against people on the other side of the screen and the world, it is certainly a less romantic setting than that of Hollywood films with the young computer scientist in his room, but the intrigue, the emotion and the suspense were there with its moments of fear, its ups and downs. “It was in the quarter-final, for example, that the team encountered certain difficulties. The test consisted of manipulating bots and confronting them with those of the opponent to earn points. The subjects to be covered were quite broad, which is why we had difficulty adapting our strategies to this test,” confides Rayanne, a member of the team.

Itamara Randriamamonjy