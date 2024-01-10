Classes will also be suspended on Wednesday in schools in Brăila, Iasi and Neamţ counties. Announcement of the Ministry of Education

Roads closed in several counties where there is blizzard and heavy snow. PHOTO: INQUAM PHOTOS – Casian Mitu

The Ministry of Education announced, on Tuesday evening, that classes will remain suspended on Wednesday in several schools in Brăila, Iasi and Neamţ counties, due to the snow and the strong blizzard.

“The Ministry of Education organized today a video conference in which the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, the Secretary of State Ionel Florian Lixandru and the general school inspectors participated, in the context in which, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the activity with physical presence in educational institutions was suspended education from several counties”, the Ministry of Education transmitted on Tuesday evening, according to News.ro.

The quoted source stated that, starting from Wednesday, classes with physical presence will resume in most schools where the activity was suspended.

“The measure of suspending the activity with physical presence will also be maintained tomorrow, January 10, in schools in the following counties:

• Brăila: an educational unit (structure), based on the decision of the board of administration of the unit

• Iasi: 8 educational units, based on the decision of the administrative board of the unit

• Neamţ: 2 educational units, based on the decision of the administrative board of the unit”, the ministry also transmitted.

The institution stated that the recovery of the didactic activity for January 9 will take place within a program established at the level of the administrative councils of the educational units.

