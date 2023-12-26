Claudia Alencar has ‘significant improvement’ in her health, hospital reports | Rio de Janeiro

#Claudia #Alencar #significant #improvement #health #hospital #reports #Rio #Janeiro

1 of 2 Claudia Alencar in a scene from the soap opera ‘Cara & Coroa’, from 1995 — Photo: Nelson Di Rago/TV Globo Claudia Alencar in a scene from the soap opera ‘Cara & Coroa’, from 1995 — Photo: Nelson Di Rago/TV Globo

The actress Claudia Alencaraged 73, showed a “significant improvement” in the last few hours in her health, according to the bulletin released this Monday (25) by Hospital São Vicente, where she has been hospitalized since the 16th.

Contact with the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus is common, but in extreme cases it can lead to a generalized infection, or “sepsis”. The microorganism is one of the most present on human skin and most of the time it causes simple problems, which can be treated with antibiotics.

Below, understand what staphylococci are, what type of disease they can cause, the symptoms and treatments.

Doctors investigate whether she has a new bacteria, in addition to the one that has already been identified. They will also analyze the collected material.

On Saturday (23), the actress needed a blood transfusion to treat an anemia that was discovered.

The artist is hospitalized at Clínica São Vicente, in Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

On Saturday, on g1, Yann Hatchuel, the actress’s son, stated that Claudia’s clinical condition “is serious”, the situation “is difficult”. However, her mother “is very warrior”.

Away from TV since 2017, when she participated in the soap opera “Rock Story”, on TV Globo, the actress gained prominence in plots such as “Tieta” (1989) and “Fera Ferida” (1993). In both, her roles started out smaller and gained prominence throughout the plot.

2 of 2 Claudia Alencar during recordings of the soap opera ‘Esplendor’, from 2000 — Photo: Jorge Baumann/TV Globo Claudia Alencar during recordings of the soap opera ‘Esplendor’, from 2000 — Photo: Jorge Baumann/TV Globo

In addition to these soap operas, Claudia participated in other TV Globo hits, such as “Roda de Fogo” (1986) and “Porto dos Milagres” (1991), and series such as “Hilda Furacão” (1998) and “Quinto dos Infernos” (2002 ).

Claudia was recently cast in a role in “Beleza Fatal”, an HBO Max soap opera, scheduled to premiere in 2024.

What are staphylococci?

Staphylococci are a type of bacteria. The most common species is Staphylococcus aureus, but there are dozens of others. Staphylococci are present on the skin surface of around 20% of people, and in the nose of 30% of adults, which is considered normal.

According to Juvêncio Furtado, infectious disease doctor and professor at the ABC Faculty of Medicine, there are staphylococci called “domestic” or “community”, normally sensitive to antibiotics and which cause less serious infections. But there are also “hospital” ones, who are much more resistant.

“What’s on our skin generally doesn’t cause disease, except in people who have very compromised immunity,” he explains. People who spend more than 72 hours in hospital environments can be colonized by more resistant staphylococci.

Some even resist the antibiotic methicillin and are known by the acronym SARM. “The same bacteria, in different environments, can acquire greater resistance characteristics”, says Furtado.

These bacteria can be dangerous when they enter the bloodstream, but common staphylococci cause serious infections in rare cases. According to Ana Escobar, pediatrician, this can occur mainly through skin injuries.

“When the skin is intact, the bacteria do nothing. But if there is a cut, it can penetrate”, explains Ana. In addition to infections in the skin itself, staphylococci can also attack other distant organs.

“It depends a little on each person’s immune system. Our system is generally very effective”, says the doctor. In some, less common cases, the microorganism can also be ingested through the mouth, in contaminated food, and spread throughout the body in the gastrointestinal tract.

Also in so-called “blunt trauma”, possibly caused by falls, blows or other common accidents among children, the bacteria can spread internally, without showing visible signs.

What are the symptoms of infection?

Staphylococci have a great “power of invasion”, says Ana, and therefore the infection can develop quickly. To prevent more aggressive contamination, you need to be aware of the symptoms of infection.

These are signs that an infectious process may have begun:

fever,

discomfort,

body pain,

excessive tiredness and

vomiting.

When these symptoms occur, a doctor should be consulted. The diagnosis within the first 24 hours is decisive, including for eventual confirmation of the presence of Staphylococcus aureus. This is because it acts quickly on the body. “Normally, it takes a day or two for things to evolve”, explains the doctor.

Staphylococcal infections are among those that evolve most quickly – as are those caused by another type of bacteria, meningococci, which led Arthur’s doctors to diagnose meningitis.

According to Furtado, the exaggerated and sometimes unnecessary use of antibiotics leads to the selection of more resistant bacteria. Cases of serious contamination with “community” staphylococci, normally present on the skin, are still rare, but it can happen.

“I already had a patient who cut himself shaving. There are few cases, but the inappropriate use of antibiotics by people ends up promoting these bacteria that are more resistant than usual.”

For this to happen, he continues, the sum of two rare elements is necessary: ​​the patient’s low immunity and the entry into the bloodstream of a large number of more resistant bacteria.

According to Ana Escobar, the best way to avoid bacterial infections caused by staphylococci is to wash your hands and the area injured by a cut, minor accident, pimples, etc. with soap and water. “If blood has come out, you need to wash it with soap and water, always the best disinfectant, and keep an eye out if any signs of infection start to appear”, she teaches.

If the wound takes a long time to heal or if there are signs of inflammation, such as redness, pus or excessive pain, it is best to see a doctor quickly. The same goes for cases of “blunt trauma”. You need to go to the doctor when you have a fever and feel unwell after the incident.

To prevent food contamination by bacteria, it is also necessary to wash them well – as well as your hands and utensils –, avoid leaving them at room temperature for too long and cook them carefully.

If not identified and treated soon, the infection can affect several organs at the same time. “When it starts to progress, things don’t improve, it could be a more resistant bacteria”, says Furtado, adding that this clinical condition is called “sepsis” or “septicemia”.

Bacteria can cause the most diverse types of infections: in the lungs (pneumonia), in the bones (osteomyelitis), in the heart (endocarditis), in the membranes surrounding the brain (meningitis), among others.

Sepsis is a generalized inflammation that affects the entire body

When the infection affects several organs in an uncontrolled manner, “septic shock” occurs, a condition even more serious than sepsis. When this occurs, the chance of mortality is approximately 80%.

Shock, however, is more common in hospitalized patients. This may occur after a worsening of the generalized infection, affecting the entire body systemically.

The drop in blood pressure is what leads to multiple organ failure and, consequently, death. “Our body is like a minefield. In the end, it can no longer protect anything and these mines start to explode”, adds Ana. “This affects the ability to maintain blood pressure, adequate blood flow, blood oxygenation, etc.”

Treatment against staphylococci, as with all other bacteria, is done with antibiotics. However, a specific antibiotic is used for each bacteria. Only the doctor can assess which one to prescribe. “Depending on the clinical picture and the tests, the doctor can assume which bacteria is affecting the patient”, highlights Ana.

“If the infection is very serious, there is no time to wait for test results. The doctor can administer two or three antibiotics at the same time and then leave only the most appropriate one”, he adds.

In the case of generalized infection, doctors constantly evaluate the person’s condition and carry out clinical examinations to identify the type of bacteria. Hospitals already have established protocols for cases of sepsis.

Furtado states that, sometimes, it is necessary to prioritize antibiotics, depending on the severity of the case. “Most infections do not progress to sepsis, which is when the infection has already reached the bloodstream. The doctor assumes which antibiotic to recommend depending on the evolution of the condition,” he says.

In addition to antibiotics, he remembers that, in cases of hospitalization and hospital infections, it is also essential to control the volume of blood in the body and blood pressure.