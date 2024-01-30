Claudia Alencar’s son reveals about her: ‘He’s no longer walking’

#Claudia #Alencars #son #reveals #Hes #longer #walking

After the hospital issues a medical bulletin about Claudia Alencar’s health condition, her son reveals the reason for his mother’s continued hospitalization

The actress’ hospitalization Claudia Alencar It hasn’t come to an end yet. She has been hospitalized since December 2023 in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro and is not expected to be discharged. Now her son, Yann Hatchuelrevealed new details about the mother’s health condition.

Through his mother’s press office, the boy said that the actress is in pain and can no longer walk. Doctors are investigating to understand what happened.

“I am relieved that the bacterial infection is well controlled, but now I worry about this new problem. Even after the surgery and with the infection in a more acute state, my mother was doing well. As this month passed, pain began to appear and worsen. At this point, she is no longer walking. I really hope that they can uncover the diagnosis so that they can treat what is happening. It’s very difficult”, he said.

Earlier, Clínica São Vicente, where the artist is hospitalized, issued a medical bulletin and informed that she is undergoing new tests. “Mrs. Claudia G. Alencar remains hospitalized, maintaining a stable clinical condition and laboratory improvement, using the same antibiotics. Being subjected to new tests to clarify the pain syndrome. For now, no expected hospital discharge”, they reported.

What happened to Claudia Alencar?

At 72 years old, Claudia Alencar was admitted to Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de Janeiro, on December 17, 2023. She was diagnosed with a serious bacterial infection after undergoing spinal surgery. She is currently taking antibiotics and has already shown clinical and laboratory improvements in her health.

The actress underwent a new surgery on December 24 to treat the area from the previous operation and identify the bacteria. Doctors discovered that she was infected with staphylococcus aureus.

For now, she still has no expected discharge from the hospital.