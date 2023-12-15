Claudia López criticizes the number of police officers in Bogotá: ‘When the Police knock you down’ – Bogotá

#Claudia #López #criticizes #number #police #officers #Bogotá #Police #knock #Bogotá

Mayor Claudia López is a few days away from closing her term in Bogotá. For this reason, this December 15, she held a meeting with businessmen from the city to report on her efforts over four years.

During the event, the president once again criticized the presence of uniformed Police officers on the streets of the capital to confront insecurity.

“I am ashamed to tell the mayor (elected Carlos Fernando Galán) that I received a city with almost 18,000 police officers and he gave it to him with less, not more,” he said.

López reiterated that the Bogotá Mayor’s Office does not determine how many police officers there are in the city: “The sole chief of the Police is the president.”

According to the mayor, “there are very serious problems in the Police”, since “there are fewer and fewer police officers” and “more and more retire early.”

Specifically, by 2016, there were 17,494 uniformed officers in the capital, compared to the 16,500 that the Mayor’s Office counted in 2023. That is, there are 215 police officers for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Mayor Claudia López gave an overview of the number of police officers in Bogotá.

Previously, López had specified that Bogotá would need “at least” 300 police officers for every 100,000 inhabitants.

‘When the Police knock you down’: Mayor Claudia López

The leader of Bogotá hoped that a greater number would be assigned after providing training to an important group.

“I paid with their taxes for the training of 3,000 police officers so that they would give them to us. And of the 3,000, they gave me 1,000. When one is knocked down by the Police, well… he is very screwed,” he stated.

López had already made that claim months before, which led the Police to explain what was happening.

“The minister, the director of the Police, came. They told me ‘how can you imagine that we knocked it down, there’s no way, the problem is that we have a structural problem’. Well, I assume that they didn’t knock me down,” he added to the businessmen.

The insecurity panorama in Bogotá

The Secretary of Security, retired general Óscar Gómez Heredia, stated in a conversation with EL TIEMPO that, based on the figures, Bogotá is safer than four years ago.

Of course, he recognized the need to “keep an eye” on the crime of homicide, above robberies.

“We made a comprehensive strategy and logically we would like more. When you see the fearful citizen, you feel incapable, because you see the figures and say that’s paper, the reality is different,” said the former commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police.

See what challenges retired General Gómez Heredia anticipated in terms of security for the incoming cabinet of Carlos Fernando Galán, by clicking here.

