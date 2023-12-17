Claudia Sheinbaum commits to building the “Second Floor” of the 4-T

#Claudia #Sheinbaum #commits #building #Floor

In the municipality of Jesus Maria, Aguascalientes, the only candidate of the Coalition Let’s keep making history to the Presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaumassured that he will build “the second floor” of the Fourth Transformation with the principles with which the president of Mexico has governed, Andrés Manuel López Obradorfrom social programs such as pensions for older adults, to the construction of historic infrastructure works such as the Mayan Train, as he pointed out that only in this way can the lives of all Mexicans be improved.

It promises to sweep Aguascalientes

At a massive event in Main square Of the municipality of Jesus Maria, Sheinbaum Pardo He expressed his confidence in sweeping Aguascalientes, winning senatorships, federal and local deputies, as well as municipal presidencies.

Before more than three thousand people who gathered to hear his words, he highlighted that the people are tired of the current model and the need to organize to continue the transformation that President López Obrador began.

“It is time to work together to build the second floor of this transformation,” he stressed.

Although the candidate did not detail specific proposals, she highlighted the importance of fulfilling dreams and working responsibly to strengthen what the president has achieved.

She made reference to projects implemented during her administration as Head of Government in Mexico City, such as the universal support “Wellbeing for Girls and Boys. My Scholarship to Start”, which contributed to the reduction of school dropouts in the country’s capital.

Sheinbaum called for teamwork to ensure that the Fourth Transformation arrived in Aguascalientes, a state whose population seeks, he said, “to change the model.”

The message was addressed to sympathizers and militants of the PVEM, PT and MORENA parties, with the presence of prominent political leaders such as Hector Quiroz of the PT, Genny Lopez of the PVEMy Julio Leónpolitical delegate of the doctor Claudia Sheinbaum in Aguascalientes.

The event featured the participation of political figures such as the federal representative Salma Luévanolocal legislators, councilors, as well as union leaders and representatives of various organizations.

During the event, participants, mostly elderly people, expressed their support for the movement, highlighting benefits such as pensions and scholarships that they have received thanks to the policies implemented by the current government. Testimonies highlighted the importance of the mobilization organized by local Morena leaders, who offered transportation to guarantee the participation of attendees.

