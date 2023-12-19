Claypot rice recommendation | Sham Shui Po West Kowloon Center “Rice Demon” $45 claypot rice!Eel/frog/pork ribs are your choice. Netizen: Better than Temple Street

#Claypot #rice #recommendation #Sham #Shui #West #Kowloon #Center #Rice #Demon #claypot #riceEelfrogpork #ribs #choice #Netizen #Temple #Street

Rice Demon｜Sham Shui Po West Kowloon Center $45 Claypot Rice Eel/Frog/Pork Ribs All You Want Netizen: Better than Temple Street

A netizen from the “Hong Kong Tea Restaurant and Food Concern Group” shared that the claypot restaurant “Rice Demon” in the West Kowloon Center Food Court in Sham Shui Po sells ready-to-order Hong Kong-style claypot rice at an affordable price of $45/pot. And from netizens The photos shared appear to be of good quality and quality, and many netizens are eager to try it out after seeing it.

Sham Shui Po West Kowloon Center Rice Xiaoyao Netizen highly recommends $45 ready-to-cook claypot rice

When the weather gets colder in winter, and sometimes there is a cold rain, the best thing to do is to have a warm and filling claypot rice. Although we know that there are always many famous claypot rice restaurants in Hong Kong, each with its own merits, the “Fan Xiao Yao” opened in West Kowloon Center wins with its affordable prices. The price starts from $45, and the most expensive is only $55, and the price of two is just extra. At $8, it is more affordable than a fast food restaurant, and there are many choices. The basic items such as ribs, slider chicken, preserved meat, etc. are all available. Among them, netizens highly recommend the white eel, thinking that $50 or $60 can eat a thick eel, which is quite a surprise. . In addition, although the shop is meticulous, the store also has a special electric stove, and the chef can cook it in a clay pot by himself, which can be said to impress diners with his sincerity.

Netizens recently recommended Fan Xiao Yao, a claypot rice specialty store located in the center of West Kowloon in Sham Shui Po, on the “Hong Kong Tea Restaurant and Food Concern Group”.

Netizens spoke highly of the shop’s frog claypot rice. (Photo: Hong Kong Tea Restaurant and Food Concern Group)

Claypot rice with white eel and beef (Photo: Hong Kong Tea Restaurant and Food Concern Group)

The small shop’s clay pot rice is cooked right away. (Photo: Hong Kong Tea Restaurant and Food Concern Group)

The rice demon only sells claypot rice. (Photo: Hong Kong Tea Restaurant and Food Concern Group)

Netizens praised: It’s good to go to Temple Street

Many netizens saw the original poster’s sincere sharing and praised the good-looking product. Some netizens thought the price was affordable and worth a try. Some people compared it with chain stores and praised it for its larger portion and good taste; another netizen saw the appearance of the claypot rice and said it was better than other famous restaurants on Temple Street. Another netizen said that the ingredients used in the store are good and affordable, and praised the white eel. It only costs $55, which is very rare and very affordable.

Some netizens said that buying white eel from outside is not cheap, and $55 is a good value for money.

Netizens praised the price for its affordable price, which is better than traditional Temple Street famous restaurants.

After seeing the recommendation, netizens praised the product as being better than those produced by chain fast food restaurants.

rice demon

Address: Food Court, 8/F, West Kowloon Centre, 37 Yen Chow Street, Sham Shui Po (click here for map)

Business hours: 12nn-9pm

