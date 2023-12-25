Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Hitler with half a testicle – hormones control not only our bodies, but also history

#Cleopatra #thyroid #gland #Hitler #testicle #hormones #control #bodies #history

Hitler with half a testicle, Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Bush aggressive due to hormone treatment and Bloody Mary fighting a tumor – if you read Max Nieuwdorp’s book Hormones, it can become clear how these substances controlled not only our body, but also our history. They are not only responsible for basic processes in our body, but they can also define and even change our personality. Although there are plenty of inaccuracies and dubious conclusions in the book, it is nevertheless good enough to arouse one’s curiosity about the subject.

Hormones are all the rage among health gurus (and health guru-wannabes) on social media these days: everyone is talking about maintaining and restoring hormone balance, as if hormone balance is the be-all and end-all of whether or not we’re healthy. Although there is no scientific evidence for a large part of the various practices that spread on the Internet, and with self-diagnosed hormone problems, a person may be doing more harm than good, it cannot go without saying that hormones really are the fundamental building blocks of our body’s functioning. And we know more and more about the damage it can cause if we don’t pay attention to their proper operation. Raw beet salad will not restore estrogen levels, delaying drinking coffee is not a solution to menstrual complaints and hair loss, but in case of strange symptoms, it is worth visiting an endocrinologist, because a wide range of hormonal problems can be the cause of the problems.

Hormones are proteins produced by our own body, which direct organs and tissues through the blood vessels in order to regulate a wide variety of body functions. In practice, they are the messengers of our body, they are extremely important for our body to function well. So far, more than fifty different hormones have been identified, mostly produced by glands such as the thyroid, pancreas, ovary, testes, adrenal gland, and pituitary gland. A good proof of the importance of the glandular system is that after three months in the womb, the fetus is already able to create the tissues and organs necessary for well-functioning hormone production, and the thyroid gland develops already in the first trimester of pregnancy.

The importance of the hormonal system is drawn to attention by Nieuwdorp’s book Hormones – The messengers that affect our lives, which in an understandable way, although sometimes a bit exaggerated, but definitely tries to explain, through interesting examples, why it is essential that our hormonal balance works well, and also that the why hormone replacement is not the solution to problems. Nieuwdorp is an internist and endocrinologist, head of the department at the Universitair Medische Centra in Amsterdam. When reading his book, one basically realizes two things:

that as a conductor, almost our entire body is really controlled by hormones;

and how little we really know about them.

This is perhaps not surprising to those who struggle with hormone problems: for a disease as simple as insulin resistance, for example, there are a million possible treatment methods, from a 160-gram carbohydrate diet to intermittent fasting to medication.

Moreover, some doctors do not even recognize insulin resistance as a real disease,

is the anteroom of diabetes and means that the body’s muscle, fat and liver cells do not respond well to the hormone insulin, so they cannot easily absorb glucose from the blood. Consequently, the pancreas produces even more insulin to help glucose enter the cells, and sooner or later it becomes exhausted, leading to type 2 diabetes.

Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Hitler with half a testicle

It is necessary to talk about hormones, argues Nieuwdorp, and to promote more, bigger and better research in relation to them as much as possible. In the book, he lists a number of disorders that are the result of the disruption of hormone balance and the malfunctioning of a hormone-producing organ.

For example, he points out that certain fictional and real historical characters most likely suffered from hormonal problems: Goliath may have had too much growth hormone, Cleopatra may have been irritable due to a thyroid disorder, and the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun may have suffered from something similar, at least this is what the swelling on his neck suggests in some depictions . The elder George Bush had Graves-Basedow disease, which is a type of hyperthyroidism, and this could even affect his state of mind and even his decisions (it could even be partly the reason why the American president started the war against Iraq). Hitler had only one testicle, as a result his body produced less testosterone than the average, the first queen of England, Mary I (aka Bloody Mary) most likely had a pituitary tumor, which upset her hormone balance. The book covers VIII. For Pope János, who turned out not to be János, but Johanna, and actually a woman: it is said that she suddenly went into labor during the papal inauguration procession. The accuracy of the story is of course highly questionable, but if something similar really happened, then Johanna probably suffered from adrenogenital syndrome, when the adrenal glands produce too much testosterone in a woman’s body.

By the way, such anecdotes really move Hormones forward, without them it would be mostly just a textbook that is easy to understand and a little rough on the subject. Together with these and the writer’s personal clinical experiences, however, there is something to connect the drier curriculum: one first notices that one of the symptoms of thyroid problems can be an enlargement or a goiter, if you connect it with the swelling of the neck appearing in some depictions of Cleopatra, or better understand Addison’s disease, that is, an autoimmune disease associated with insufficient hormone production by the adrenal glands, if you know that the medicine taken for this could even change the appearance and behavior of American President John F. Kennedy.

It’s worth taking it with skepticism

Unfortunately, it is worth being a little careful with these anecdotes and the research results listed as interesting: although Nieuwdorp is undoubtedly a recognized specialist, he does not mince words with his own opinion and conclusions.

A good example of this is that he clearly describes the processes of pheromone production and detection, citing researches whose originals do not even deal with pheromones. Such is the case with research on strippers, which found that women may be tipped more at certain stages of their cycle than at others – the original research does not even mention pheromones, and Nieuwdorp already writes that “strippers often receive higher tips they get when they emit an estratetraneol pheromone, especially around ovulation, when their body’s estrogen level is higher.” Of course, this explanation cannot be ruled out either, but the fact is: to date, no compound has been isolated in humans that meets the criteria of pheromones, and for now we only have steroid candidates that can act as pheromones, so this field of science is still in its infancy.

Nieuwdorp also claims that, according to scientists, male fertility will end by 2110, but apart from the informative newspaper article he refers to, there is absolutely no literature on this – and the article was written in 1996. The writer writes about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster that

probably (…) the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was also caused by disturbed sleep rhythms,

in contrast, according to the study he cites, “the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster officially began at 1:23 a.m. as a result of human error. However, the limited amount of information currently available on human factors in the crash makes it difficult to draw firm conclusions about the role of sleep-related errors in performance or judgment.”

Of course, these do not rule out that Nieuwdorp is actually right, but we always accept the anecdotes and interesting information described in the book with a little doubt, and by no means as clear facts, because it is difficult to determine where Nieuwdorp’s opinion begins and where the certain facts end.

This is probably also because we still do not understand a significant part of the role of the hormone system: in the book, the author goes through how they tried to (mis)treat disorders with all kinds of hormone treatments, and how many problems these caused the subjects later. Such was, for example, intravenous testosterone, the first birth control pills, or growth hormone fever, which resulted in

the 1996 Atlanta Olympics were mocked as the “Growth Hormone Games”.

The author guides the reader through the hormonal changes from pregnancy and birth to old age, explains what happens in our body hormonally throughout our lives, and also touches on topics such as LGBTQ+, chronic stress, hormone-driven mood changes or the obesity epidemic .

All in all, Hormones can be a perfect book for anyone who wants to get a little insight into what we currently know about our body’s hormone balance and what the consequences can be if the balance is upset. It’s worth taking the colorful stories with a bit of criticism, but basically they can also be useful if they help arouse interest in a particular topic. At the end of the book, the question rightly arises in the person, which was also formulated by the Dutch doctor and writer Ivan Wolffers, who underwent hormone therapy: it is difficult to determine where we begin and where our hormones end, since everything is connected to everything else – these messenger proteins even our personality they can completely change it.

Max Nieuwdorp: Hormones – The messengers that affect our lives

Translated by Tibor Bérczes

Typotex, 2023, HUF 5900